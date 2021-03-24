Warner must discard hybrid premieres and re-launch 1st in theaters in 2022

Warner Bros surprised the market at the end of last year when it announced that all of its new 2022 films would premiere simultaneously in theaters and on its own streaming platform, HBO Max. closed around the world. And although this solution gives users the option to buy and watch titles at home, the prices are not as attractive as those charged in the experience of watching on a large network, for example. In addition, this strategy causes distortions in the sector, since part of the box office usually goes to the studios and professionals.

So, one of the questions of most of the exhibitor networks and of the users and professionals of this segment is whether the company would maintain these plans of hybrid debuts for the next season. The answer seems to have come sooner than imagined. According to an announcement by Cineworld, the company responsible for managing the Regal Cinemas chain, next year the Warner Bros. works will be launched exclusively in their showrooms around the USA and will only be added to the HBO Max catalog exactly 45 days after its debut.

In the United Kingdom, the agreement provides for an even more curious strategy for 2022: the portability of the work to the streaming platform will be done in one month (that is, 30 days) if it reaches the box office goals. Otherwise, the 45-day period will be valid. The change shows that the company still sees a future in street cinemas – which, until the crisis of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), were still extremely popular in the United States.

According to information from the Deadline newspaper, other giants of the film industry intend to do the same next season: Paramount will only add its new films to the Paramount + platform after 45 days of its debut on the big screen, while Universal has signed an agreement with the AMC network. Theaters for an exclusive 17 days in the exhibition halls. Anyway, come and agree – we are talking about little time if we take into account that, in the past, we waited months and even years for a film to be released on VHS or DVD to watch it at home, right?