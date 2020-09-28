Warp Charge 65: OnePlus CEO unveils new charger specifications before launch

OnePlus is very famous for its high performance chargers and soon it should present its new phone: the OnePlus 8T, which should arrive with a new charging technology that had some details revealed today by Pete Lau, CEO of the Chinese manufacturer that won the world with an almost perfect experience in the Android ecosystem.

Lau shared an image where the charger appears and, to no one’s surprise, it is bigger than the Warp Charge 30T, although it has many attractions as the name says. The new charger is expected to deliver 65W of power thanks to changes seen in the design, such as the use of a USB-C power output from the charger, which used USB-A in previous generations.

Another improvement is that the new charger supports 45W Power Delivery technology, reducing the wear and tear of the cell phone battery and providing more security even with such a high power.