Home Technology Tech news Warp Charge 65: OnePlus CEO unveils new charger specifications before launch
TechnologyTech news

Warp Charge 65: OnePlus CEO unveils new charger specifications before launch

By kenyan

OnePlus is very famous for its high performance chargers and soon it should present its new phone: the OnePlus 8T, which should arrive with a new charging technology that had some details revealed today by Pete Lau, CEO of the Chinese manufacturer that won the world with an almost perfect experience in the Android ecosystem.

Lau shared an image where the charger appears and, to no one’s surprise, it is bigger than the Warp Charge 30T, although it has many attractions as the name says. The new charger is expected to deliver 65W of power thanks to changes seen in the design, such as the use of a USB-C power output from the charger, which used USB-A in previous generations.

Another improvement is that the new charger supports 45W Power Delivery technology, reducing the wear and tear of the cell phone battery and providing more security even with such a high power.

Related news

Tech news

Concept imagines final design of OnePlus 8T based on leaks

kenyan -
With a much more generic design to be adopted in 2020, the OnePlus 8T should be inspired a lot by Samsung smartphones to debut...
Read more
Tech news

iPhone 12 Pro Max may be the only 2020 model with 120 Hz screen and LiDAR sensor

kenyan -
Scheduled to launch on October 13, we have witnessed leaks that reinforce and refute other rumors regarding the specifications of the iPhone 12 line....
Read more
Tech news

Amazfit Bip S, the TRUE SMARTWATCH is back – Videos

kenyan -
The original Amazfit Bip was one of Xiaomi's best launches at the hands of its subsidiary Huami. Its transflective screen system is...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

Mansão de Um Maduco no Pedaço will be available for booking...

Tech news kenyan -
Have you ever imagined staying at the iconic and cult series mansion Fresh prince of Bel Air? Airbnb users will not only...
Read more

How to post an article on your LinkedIn profile

Tech news kenyan -
LinkedIn (Android | iOS | Web) is an excellent platform for those who want to create a professional network and look for a...
Read more

FBI offers $ 10,000 reward for leads on porn site owner

Tech news kenyan -
The Federal Bureau of Investigation or FBI this week announced a $ 10,000 cash reward for anyone who provides relevant information that could...
Read more

Black Widow is delayed again and changes the entire Marvel calendar...

Tech news kenyan -
The postponements of major releases in theaters in the year have been recurring this season. After all, the pandemic scenario of the...
Read more

Prepare your pocket: PS4 Spider-Man will not have free remake for...

Tech news kenyan -
Check out the note released by Sony: "Spider-Man: Remastered is an enhanced version of Marvel's Spider-Man, and is included as part of Spider-Man: Miles Morales...
Read more

This police drone can chase bandits for 3 hours at 225...

Tech news kenyan -
The startup Sonin Hybrid has just revealed an invention that is all that comes to mind when we think about the future uses...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke