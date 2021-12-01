Water-based super jelly withstands the weight of an elephant

Scientists at Cambridge University in England have developed a new gelatinous material that can support the equivalent of the weight of an elephant on it. With 80% of its structure made of water, the “super jelly” returns to its original shape after being subjected to extremely high pressures.

The soft and resistant substance acts like an ultra-hard and practically unbreakable glass when compressed, and can be applied in light robotic systems, bioelectronics or to replace worn cartilage between the bones of the human body, with the advantage of supporting much greater loads.

“How materials behave, whether they are soft or hard, brittle or strong, depends on their molecular structure. Elastic hydrogels have many interesting properties, such as their strength and self-healing ability. But making hydrogels that resist compression without being crushed is a challenge,” explains chemistry professor Zehuan Huang, the study’s lead author.

crosslinks

The secret to superjelly’s strength and malleability lies in its molecular structure and network of polymers held together by a series of reversible chemical interactions, tuned to control the gel’s mechanical properties, known as high-content crosslinks.

The researchers used barrel-shaped molecules called cucurbituryls to make a hydrogel with these previously unknown characteristics. These cucurbituryls contain two molecules in their main cavity, forming compounds similar to molecular handcuffs.

“We design molecules that prefer to remain inside the cavity longer than normal, which keeps the polymer network firmly attached and, consequently, ensuring a much greater resistance when compression is applied to the material”, adds the chemical engineer Jade McCune, co-author of the study.

Controlled resistance

By creating cucurbituryls, scientists discovered that this compressive strength could be easily controlled by changing the chemical structure of the molecules that remain inside the handcuffs. As a result, the mechanical performance of the hydrogel may vary for states similar to rubber or glass.

In the future, the material could be used as a pressure sensor for real-time monitoring of actions such as standing, walking, running and jumping. This device could deform to take measurements and then soon return to its original shape to be used over and over again.

“As far as we know, this is the first time that glass hydrogels have been made. We’re not just writing something new in textbooks, which is really exciting, but we’re opening a new chapter in the area of ​​high-performance soft materials,” concludes Zehuan Huang.