Waze will gain one of the most useful features of Google Maps
Waze will gain one of the most useful features of Google Maps

Waze is an excellent navigation application, but anyone who drives a lot knows that Google Maps has a particularity that makes it much more interesting: the indication of which lane you should use to, for example, enter or leave a highway, something extremely useful when traveling on roads with three or more lanes. Fortunately, Waze has just received such a feature.

The company announced on Tuesday (15) that it will test the feature in beta over the next few days, both in the Android and iOS versions. The inclusion of the novelty makes sense, after all Waze is managed by Google. With it, it will be easier to know exactly where you must position yourself to access a curve, make a return or make any other maneuvers.

Disclosure: Waze

This was not the only news revealed by Waze. The app will also start to suggest trips based on your most visited locations and will constantly analyze the traffic of the most used routes, issuing alerts so that you leave in advance and avoid congestion. While these features are equally interesting, the company has not disclosed how much will be made available.

