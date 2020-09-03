Wearing a mask can cause anxiety and claustrophobia; know how to fight

The mask became an indispensable accessory to leave the house, whether to go to work or to the market, or simply to be on the street. Through its use, the chances of contracting the coronavirus are significantly reduced, being the crucial factor to support any discomfort.

However, some people have been experiencing some anxiety with the use of the mask, something that seems uncontrollable and dangerous. This anxiety caused by the use of the accessory consists of the feeling of claustrophobia, panic and extreme stress, especially in people who already suffer from these conditions.

The symptoms of an anxiety crisis, stress or claustrophobia may be only psychological, but also physical, such as accelerated heartbeat, loss of breath, pressure in the chest, chills and dizziness. Those who are already “used” to feel these effects, people who already live with these psychological conditions, may already know how to react, but those who are experiencing this discomfort for the first time need to find ways to act and not confuse it with something more serious.

Image: Reproduction / Freepik

How to face anxiety about wearing the mask?

The brain can be our best friend most of the time, but it can also sabotage us to the same extent, which is why psychological illnesses are so difficult to treat. But the anxiety caused by the mask can be avoided or alleviated, just follow some tips:

Test some models until you find the most comfortable one

Today, fortunately, there are masks of various types and fabrics, from homemade to professional ones, and values ​​have been well taken into account. They have different styles, shapes and shapes to attach to the head and behind the ears, and certainly some of them must be perfect for your need.

The ideal would be to find a model that does not bother and that gives the feeling, as much as possible, of not using anything. So, there is nothing wrong with purchasing different models and testing one by one until you find the perfect mask.

Use at home until you feel comfortable going out

It is not at all easy to feel an anxiety crisis or claustrophobia in the midst of a pandemic, as removing the mask in public places can be dangerous because it facilitates contamination by COVID-19. So, as with many things in life, the ideal is to “practice”.

When you have already chosen the perfect mask, use it from time to time inside the house, doing everyday tasks. Of course it is not comfortable, but the more you use the accessory the more you will get used to having it on your face. Start for a few minutes to gradually increase the usage time, until you feel good with it for a long period, or at least for the necessary time of the activities that you will perform outside the home.

Image: Disclosure / Insider

Exercise your mind and seek help if you need it

Controlling your thoughts is difficult, but in many cases learning to breathe properly is essential for moments of nervousness and stress. With the use of masks, it becomes more difficult to breathe, since they cover your airways, facilitating the appearance of crises.

So, when using the mask, breathing deeply through your nose and releasing it through your mouth, as an exercise, is essential to avoid any symptoms. In addition, it is also necessary to exercise the mind, repeating and understanding that not wearing the mask can be worse and much more dangerous.

We live in an uncertain and complicated moment for everyone, so it is also crucial to keep in mind that, unfortunately, this is the most we can do, along with social isolation, to avoid contamination by the disease. The risk is not only of being infected, but also of infecting people in your home or work environment. So there’s basically not much to run for.

If you are still experiencing these symptoms, the best option is to seek professional help to make the appropriate treatment and not feel the effects while wearing a mask and protecting yourself against the coronavirus.

Source: Life Hacker