Were games more difficult in the past?

One of the arguments that always comes up between newer and veteran gamers is that older games were much more difficult. The problem is that this “bullshit” is often skewed thanks to the affective memory of important titles from our childhood.

After all, were the games of yesteryear, back in the 1980s and 1990s, really more difficult than those of today? We claim no need for games like dark souls, for example? O Kenyannews went after answers beyond nostalgia. Spoiler: yes, they were more difficult. And there are explanations for that.

arcade logic

In the opinion of Claudio “Prandas” Prandoni, a journalist who has covered video games since 2005, the difficulty of old games was “unfair”. That’s because the developers’ references at the time were not console or computer games, but arcade games — machines that boomed in the 1970s and 1980s in which, in order to play, you had to buy and insert tokens.

“The arcade owners wanted you to spend as much money as possible buying more chips. That’s why the games were very difficult on purpose,” explains Prandoni. Some machines had difficulty setting and, according to the journalist, it was common for games to be set to the highest difficulty.

“When the console and the computer became references, the purchase of tokens no longer existed. Even so, the game design benchmark was still arcades.”

Prandoni also remembers that this was a time of limited resources, when developers were still discovering what the power of hardware was capable of. Therefore, there was the thought that a difficult game would prolong the life of the adventure in front of the controls: “the more difficult a game, the longer it takes to finish it. Almost a question of cost-benefit”, he says.

There’s even a popular term for this batch of games, “Nintendo Hard”, which refers to the extreme difficulty of Nintendinho (NES) titles. Examples of games like this are Battletoads, Mega Men and Ninja Gaiden.

PlayStation and the beginning of change

That mindset changed in the 1990s, with the arrival of the first PlayStation and more narrative-focused games. In Prandoni’s opinion, those responsible for this were games with 3D graphics (three dimensions); he specifically quotes Final Fantasy VII and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, as the main turning points.

“Final Fantasy VII, from PS1, brought an incredible story, computer animations and 3D graphics. Years later, Ocarina of Time, for Nintendo 64, focused on the story and the construction of the world, so alive that it absorbs the player through the countless ways of interacting with it.”

The second stage with Nintendo DS and Wii

In the 2000s, the arrival of the Nintendo DS and Nintendo Wii marks a second point in the journey of gaming difficulty. Nintendo started to adopt a strategy called “Blue Ocean”, which consisted of hugging as many people as possible, especially those who didn’t play.

“I think the scale has swung too far to one side. The impression was that the games needed to be very easy, to the point of taking the player by the hand so he wouldn’t give up”, says Prandas. He notices this mostly in Nintendo games: games from the super Mario help the player if he loses too many lives, for example.

Over time, games also get bigger, complex and dense, like Grand Theft Auto (GTA), Assassin’s Creed and others. “Games end up being easier for you to be able, simply, to play, to embark on that complex world”, he says.

Currently, who pulls the tram of difficult games is FromSoftware, responsible for iconic titles like dark souls, demon’s souls and the future Elden Ring, which arrives in 2022. “They didn’t have a snap and thought of playing a difficult game. All their games are difficult because of the mechanics they offer”, he explains. “These were games planned only for the Orient, but they fell in the liking of the Western audience and broke out.”

The return of retro games, the popularization of FromSoftware titles and the maturing of the industry are the perfect opportunity for those nostalgic for the difficulty of games to relive their days of struggle and glory. Easy or difficult, the important thing is to keep the player satisfied in front of the controls.

With information: USGamer