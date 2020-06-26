Home Technology news What a pity! At least three new features of Android 11...
What a pity! At least three new features of Android 11 will not reach all compatible phones

By kenyan

When Google makes a new version of Android available to its partners, we know that many manufacturers make their changes. However, the system is not a mess: a document determines what is mandatory to be implemented, what is optional, and what should not be inserted.

Manufacturers may not even follow these guidelines, but then they pay the high price of being banned from using Google applications. Nobody wants that right? Huawei is experiencing this sanction in its own skin, but because of Donald’s impositions Trump, and is seeing its growth take place at a much slower pace than it would like.

Thus, the current document of guidelines of the search giant realizes that three great news of Android 11 are in charge of the desire of the brands. And that’s a shame as they sound like great news for all users


The first of them concerns a device manager, focused on smart houses already equipped with smart speakers, screens, and others. By pressing the smartphone’s power button, the user would have access not only to the device’s options, but also to those electronics connected to his cell phone. Practical for quickly determining the activation or deactivation of a lamp, for example.

Inserted as something to be optionally implemented, we should see this feature being left aside by some brands not yet interested in this type of integration, or even those that already bet on proprietary solutions. Samsung, for example, already has its SmartThings, which works just like a hub for smart devices.

The second novelty of optional implementation concerns notifications: Android 11 offers a new design that groups messenger conversations in a different tab in the brush area. Thus, the user can quickly interact with WhatsApp, Messenger, Skype and other conversations, while other notifications are positioned below.

As many manufacturers also customize the notification panel, it is not difficult to imagine that they will be able to ignore this novelty, especially since Google released them from this implementation.

Finally, one of the first features to leak to Android 11 also has an optional implementation: the credentials API for documents. With it, users will be able to store digital documents on the device safely and running in an isolated hardware space. IdentityCredencialAPI may be one of the least implemented resources, mainly because its effective use depends on the legislation of each location where the brands operate. If a country or state does not accept this type of virtualized documentation, for example, it makes little sense to release the tool.

In any case, it is too early to know which brand will skip these features. Android 11 will only be officially released in the second half of the year, and once this is done, brands will gradually begin to update their systems.

And you, what do you think of Google putting so many new and interesting tools as optional implementation by the manufacturers? Tell us in the comments!

