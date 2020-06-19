What a screen! Galaxy Note 20 Ultra emerges in real images and has details revealed

We’ve seen some rumors about the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, where it was said that it would have a more curved and wider-looking screen, fortunately today we have more information about it, which should also be much improved compared to the Galaxy Note 20, which can arrive with a FullHD screen with only a 60Hz refresh rate, which is disappointing.

The new information is from the Ice Universe leaker, highly known for disclosing information in advance and also for almost always getting it right about them. Going straight to the point, today it showed some details and images of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which should be the most powerful version of Samsung’s next top of the line to be released soon alongside the Galaxy Fold 2 And Z Flip 5G, according to a recently revealed report.





According to the leaker, the Note 20 Ultra will be a beautiful evolution of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, with much more refined measurements with side edges reduced by 0.29 mm and the upper and lower ones by 0.4 mm, not to mention the camera hole on the screen, which had the diameter reduced by 1 mm. In addition Ice Universe states that the device will be 0.3 mm thinner than the previous generation.

According to the current data, Note20 Ultra compares to Note10+:

The bezel on both sides are narrowed by 0.29mm.

The forehead and chin together narrowed a total of 0.4mm.

The hole diameter is reduced by 1mm.

The thickness of the fuselage is reduced by 0.3mm. pic.twitter.com/fiQPXyis8c — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 19, 2020

According to the source the phone will have a curved screen, but not in the same way as the Galaxy S20, but rather following the line of 2019, which presented a format more similar to what we call “waterfall screen” currently. To demonstrate this, a video has also been leaked, see:

Now speaking of specifications directly, the source pointed out that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra should rely on a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, which is quite interesting. He also stressed that the phone should have new functions for the SPen and the camera. For now most of the specs came from the screen: it should be a 120Hz QHD and have LTPO technology.