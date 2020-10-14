What changes in the cameras of the new iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max?

The iPhone 12 series was made official on October 13 and now has four models, including the new iPhone 12 mini, Apple’s smallest cell phone in many years. There are few changes, even in the camera set, which repeats the system of the previous generation: double set in the cheapest models and triple set in the most expensive.

In the next paragraphs, the Canaltech explains each photographic system of the new devices better to help anyone thinking about buying a new iPhone choosing the one that best suits their needs. In summary, let’s say what each one offers and what features were left out of each model. The information was collected on the Apple website, in the technical data sheets of each model.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini: dual sets

iPhone 12 Mini already has dual camera set (Image: Press Release / Apple)

The simplest models of the new generation, the iPhone 12 e12 Mini, have a double set of cameras. The main one is similar to the models of the previous generation, keeping the 12 MP of maximum resolution, and a small change in the aperture of the lens, which went from f / 1.8 to f / 1.6. Here, it is worth saying that the aperture is larger the smaller the number, allowing more light to reach the sensor.

The lens now has seven elements, instead of six, and the photo sensor has increased to capture even more light and detail. According to Apple, the improvement in photographic performance of new phones is 27% compared to predecessors. This helps to deliver photos with less “dirt” and shaking, as well as more details, even in environments where lighting is not ideal. The larger aperture also changes the depth of field a little, that is, the natural blur of very distant objects is slightly greater.

The ultrawide lens is basically the same as the previous generation, with a maximum resolution of 12 MP and aperture f / 2.4. The improvements are in software, with the arrival of the Deep Fusion feature to the camera with increased field of view, which combines a small series of captures in one to bring clearer results.

In summary, the main features of the cameras of the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are as follows:

Larger aperture of the main lens, which changes to f / 1.6, and a larger sensor;

Main camera captures up to 27% more light than the previous generation;

Ultrawide secondary camera maintains specifications, with 120 ° field of view and f / 2.4 aperture;

Deep Fusion, which performs computational analysis on the image to improve the quality of the photo, arrives at the ultrawide camera;

Night Mode also works on the ultrawide and front of the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini;

Time-lapse with Night mode;

HDR video capture at 30 frames per second.

iPhone 12 Pro: triple set + LiDAR sensor

iPnone 12 Pro has “extra” LiDAR sensor (Image: Press Release / Apple)

The iPhone 12 Pro already brings a third camera more than the “basic” models of the generation – it is a telephoto lens with 2x optical approach. Deep Fusion, which was absent from this sensor last generation, is present in the latest model.

In addition to the three cameras, the iPhone 12 Pro also has a LiDAR sensor that allows you to better measure the distance of objects to the photographic module, further improving the accuracy of photos in Bokeh effect, as well as in the use of augmented reality. In addition, according to Apple, the scanner also allows you to increase up to 6x the speed of the autofocus in low light and releases Night Mode in photos in portrait mode.

The summary of its main characteristics looks like this:

Larger aperture of the main lens, which changes to f / 1.6, and a larger sensor;

Main camera captures up to 27% more light than the previous generation;

Ultrawide secondary camera maintains specifications, with 120 ° field of view and f / 2.4 aperture;

Zoom offers 2x optical and 10x digital zoom, with f / 2.0 aperture;

Deep Fusion, which performs computational analysis on the image to improve the quality of the photo, reaches ultrawide and telephoto lenses;

Night Mode also works on the ultrawide, telephoto and front of the iPhone 12 Pro;

iPhone 12 Pro has the LiDAR sensor, which brings more features of augmented reality and photos in low light;

ProRAW feature, which saves images in “raw” files for easy editing;

Time-lapse with Night mode;

HDR video recording at up to 60 frames per second, instead of just 30 fps as on the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini.

iPhone 12 Pro Max: triple set + LiDAR sensor

The iPhone 12 Pro Max set looks the same as the 12 Pro, but there are differences (Image: Press Release / Apple)

And getting to the most powerful photographic set ever seen on an Apple phone, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a big difference compared to the iPhone 12 Pro: 2.5x optical zoom and up to 12x digital zoom. However, the aperture of this lens is smaller than the telephoto lens of the iPhone 12 Pro, with f / 2.2, which can slightly disrupt the records in situations where lighting is not ideal.

Another major advantage is the optical stabilization made by displacing the sensor, according to Apple. The main camera of 12 MP and aperture f / 1.6 still has a sensor 47% larger than the previous generation, which improves photos in environments with low light by up to 87%, according to Apple.

The summary of its main characteristics looks like this:

Larger aperture of the main lens, which changes to f / 1.6, and a larger sensor;

47% larger sensor, with 1.7 μ pixels, which delivers an 87% higher result in low light;

Optical stabilization by sensor displacement, that is, there is a movement to ensure that the image is not blurred in photo and video;

Ultrawide secondary camera maintains specifications, with 120 ° field of view and f / 2.4 aperture;

Zoom offers 2.5x optical and up to 12x digital zoom, with f / 2.2 aperture;

Deep Fusion, which performs computational analysis on the image to improve the quality of the photo, reaches ultrawide and telephoto lenses;

Night Mode also works on the ultrawide, telephoto and front of the iPhone 12 Pro Max;

iPhone 12 Pro Max has the LiDAR sensor, which brings more features of augmented reality and photos in low light;

ProRAW feature, which saves images in “raw” files for easy editing;

Time-lapse with Night mode;

HDR video recording at up to 60 frames per second, instead of just 30 fps as on the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini.

The two new iPhone 12 Pro also bring a novelty: the ProRAW format, which allows you to use the Deep Fusion image enhancements and save the image in a RAW format, more raw and which allows more possibilities for adjusting lighting and colors. The function will be available until the end of the year, according to the company’s promise.

