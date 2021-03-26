Hey guys! As time went by, TV’s became more and more intelligent, right? Nowadays with Smart TVs people can download apps, send content to the TV and more. The newer televisions also have several inputs and connections such as USB, Bluetooth and HDMI allowing the use of various types of technologies. 📺

And look! With a USB port you can send files, with the Bluetooth connection you can connect the TV with your other devices and with an HDMI cable you can connect your computer or video game on your television. All of this has evolved on televisions over the years, so that they become more and more adaptable. It’s amazing how they changed, right? 💙

But, come here, do you already know Chromecast? It is a small device that can give more functions to your TV even if it is not Smart. I’ll explain to you exactly how it works. 😉

What Chromecast is and how it works

Guys, the Chromecast is a device a little bit bigger than a USB stick but with more functions. It has an HDMI input that allows you to connect it directly to your TV. And since its launch in 2013, it has undergone several changes. There are currently 4 versions of Chromecast that have brought even more functions to the device.

One of its main functions is that it has a network card that makes your TV connect to the Internet. In addition, it allows your TV to receive content mirrored by other devices such as cell phones, computers and tablets … just see which applications are compatible.

This is really cool because then you can put music to play on TV through Spotify, watch movies and series on Netflix, open your search results with Firefox… you can even enjoy games like Just Dance Now. cool for those who love to dance and have fun. 💙

Ah! And there are many apps that work with Chromecast. You can check the complete list by clicking on here.

The most powerful version released to date, is the Chromecast Ultra. With it you can transmit 4K content and access 5G internet connections. It is the top-of-the-line product among Chromecasts. Incredible, right?

Ready! Now you know a little more about how Chromecast works. Did you like the article? Share this tip.🥰