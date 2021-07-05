What does each color on your Amazon Echo mean?

Alexa can be controlled by cell phone, through its app. You can set alarms, create routines, search the internet and much more just by voice commands, being answered on Amazon Echo.

In addition to the artificial intelligence voice, the virtual assistant box uses colors to communicate and each one indicates a message or some command that is being executed. But do you know what each one of them means? We show you below.

What does each color mean on Amazon Echo

Blue with cyan on top: Alexa has been turned on and is listening to your commands.

Blue and cyan turning: she is turning on or in process of some command; if it keeps flashing, it must be reset, as we teach here.

Ciano: She is capturing an audio; to interrupt, just say “Alexa, stop”.

Blue and Cyan alternately: Alexa is responding to your command.

White: the stronger, the higher the volume level.

Purple: Activation of “Do Not Disturb” mode.

Blinking purple: Wi-Fi settings issues; access the Alexa app and check your connections.

Spinning orange: Trying to connect to Wi-Fi.

Yellow: You have received messages or notifications; if it’s blinking check your Wifi as it may be a connectivity issue.

Green: You have an active call or received a call via Echo.

Red: Indicates Alexa is not listening because the microphone is turned off or muted.

Ready! Now you know what each color on your Amazon Echo indicates.