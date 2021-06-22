What does the expression cringe mean?

If you constantly follow social networks, especially Twitter, you must have come across the term “cringe” (a slang that, in English, means shameful) and that took great proportions in a conflict between Generation Z and Millenials.

Despite being on the rise now, it was already used in 2011 to define songs by pop artists that had very rough productions and below the standards of the music industry.

The current use of the term involves talking about embarrassing or uncomfortable situations experienced by a certain group of people, commonly called “other people’s shame”. People from the so-called Generation Z (GenZ or post-Millenials) use the word cringe to talk about millenial habits that are considered outdated or old. With this, lists emerged that present characteristics of each generation that for the other group are seen as shameful.

Thus, users who are part of GenZ used Twitter to draw up lists of what is part of the millennium daily life and is considered “cringe” by them, such as paying tickets, drinking liter beer, wearing skinny pants, having breakfast , use emojis without being in ironic situations, use Facebook, watch TV news and think it’s the weekend, use hashtags or scores in publications, be fanatical about coffee, like Friends, among other situations.

In addition, the word cringe has become popular on social networks and being applied to various content, memes and even song lyrics.

But what does Generation Z and Millennials mean?

In the case of Z, they are people who were born in 1995, considered a digital and fully connected generation, since they were exposed to social networks and technology from an early age. The Millenials (or Generation Y), on the other hand, are those that were born between the 1980s and 1994, making the transition from different analog to digital media.

Each generation is given a name according to the time it was born, thus receiving a sociological classification after World War II. Currently, in addition to the other two generations mentioned above, we have two others: the Baby Boomers (born between 1946-1964), Generation X (1965-1980).