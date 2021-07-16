What is it and how to create a hyperlink

If you like to browse and read texts on the internet, you must have come across terms throughout the content highlighted in colors other than black, usually in blue, which, when clicking, takes you to another page. The name of this is hyperlink, or simply link.

It serves to connect supplementary information to the text, which you can read at that time or later and can bring more references to make the content richer, in addition to not making the text too long and extensive.

By clicking on it, you can open a text box and continue on the page or even go to some other address or be a direct connection with some program or application download, for example.

This type of resource can be very useful whether in emails or documents for people to access other materials besides your text. See below how it came about and how to create hyperlinks in your email or Google text document.

How the hyperlink came about

The term came about thanks to the book “As We May Think”, from 1945, which deals with a story where it is possible to connect two pages full of information skipping others directly. The term was adopted by philosopher and sociologist Ted Nelson in 1965, a pioneer of Information Technology.

He began to apply the concept to computer documents and, in 1968, created the hyperlink within a file. A few years later, it was possible to do this to connect separate documents.

In 1983, the HyperTIES system, used in electronic newspapers, was implemented. The hyperlink was only used on personal computers in 1987, with the Macintosh. In the case of Windows, it only appeared in version 3.0.

The technology was revolutionary, because before it, to get to another page, you had to go through the others, all the way to it. With the hyperlink, just a click and you arrived where you wanted.

How to create a hyperlink in the email

Step 1: access your e-mail and click on “Write”, type the message and select which term will have the hyperlink you want to place.

Step 2: click on the link icon at the bottom of your email.

Step 3: enter the link you want to share and click the “Ok” button.

Step 4: your hyperlink will be created.

How to create a hyperlink in Google Docs

Step 1: in the document, select which term or phrase should contain the link and click the link icon in the toolbar.

Step 2: a dialog will open, enter the URL address and click apply.

Ready! Now you know a little more about hyperlinks and how to use them in two ways.