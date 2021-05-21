What is it and how to use the Tindin app

Tindin (Android | iOS) is an application with a digital wallet aimed at financial education for children and adolescents. It allows the management of allowances and uses four main points for the education method: conquer, save, consume and invest, bringing functionalities through gamification for each of these criteria.

The app has separate interfaces for parents or guardians, children, educators and shopkeepers. Tutors and guardians can create tasks of different categories, with goals for the organization at home or with education, for example. The digital wallet can be supplied through an allowance, with a choice of variable results when reaching each goal.

The value in the wallet, in turn, can be saved or used in a virtual store to purchase different services. There is also a virtual assistant that helps you learn about different functions of the app. Check out how to use Tindin for financial education for children and teenagers below!

Tindin: how to use

Step 1: download the app from the App Store or Play Store and open it on your phone. Then, choose one of the categories to start the registration;

Step 2: link your Google or Facebook account to create a registration on the platform;

Step 3: if you have selected the adult option, tap the highlighted field to start a dependent’s registration;

Step 4: start by entering personal information, such as full name, date of birth and relationship. Tap “Next” to continue;

Step 5: then, set the allowance amount and periodicity. The application divides between a fixed value and a variable one according to the completion of the goals by the minor;

Step 6: on the next screen, choose the monthly profitability;

Step 7: advancing with the registration, start entering the tasks. The app inserts fields to choose categories, give a title, describe the objective, inform the frequency and determine the weight of this task in the variables;

Step 8: to complete the registration, link the accounts on the dependent’s cell phone;

Step 9: then, the app returns to the main screen, where the user can configure the four main steps of the financial education method;

Step 10: in the “Tasks” area, it is possible to add new goals, manage schedules and divide them into categories;

Step 11: in “Financial”, the responsible adult can set up allowances and other profitability options;

Step 12: in the “Wallet” tab, it is possible to add funds to the virtual wallet, in addition to receiving and making payments;

Step 13: finally, in the “Wishes” tab, users find a virtual store created by the app.

