What is LGPD and what changes with this law

The protection of your personal data is a right guaranteed by platforms and applications, but still, there are cases of violations of your information on the internet. However, according to the new Federal Law 13,709 / 18, which legislates on the protection of personal data, you will have your privacy and protection guaranteed throughout the national territory. But, do you know how it works? Check out our article below to understand how the General Data Protection Act or simply LGPD works.

Understand what LGPD is

In summary, the law aims to ensure the right to privacy and protection of users’ personal data, through transparent and secure practices, to guarantee their fundamental rights.

Thus, the LGPD will regulate any activity that involves the use of personal data, including in digital media, by individuals or legal entities, in the national territory or in countries where the data is located.

Federal law arose from the need to establish unique and harmonious rules on the treatment of personal data, by all entities and data management agents.

How LGPD works

Understand how the data protection law works – (Reproduction: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

According to federal law, personal data is all that related to the identified or identifiable natural person. In this sense, personal data are all those that can identify a person.

In a hypothetical situation, when publishing data from a third party, for example, without the person’s permission, such a situation would be in violation of the LGPD. The law also regulates how the treatment of “Sensitive Data” should be. Legislation considers all information that can be used in a discriminatory way as sensitive data. Therefore, this information needs special protection.

It is also regulated by law that sensitive data are those that imply racial or ethnic origin, religious belief, political opinion, membership in a union or organization of a religious nature, information regarding health or sexual life, genetic or biometric data and all this data when linked to a natural person.

Thus, by violating the rights of third parties, depending on the protection of your information, you will be violating the LGPD.

What will change when the law comes into force

The LGPD was in an adaptation period, as a provisional measure since 2018. Currently, the Chamber of Deputies is taking votes to sanction the provisional measure that wishes to postpone the legislation, but if the MP is revoked, the law will enter into force immediately, even if their penalties are only effective in August 2021.

With the legislation in force, certain types of relationships, especially those related to personal data, will be regulated and protected by the LGPD. For example, in labor and employment relationships, as the employer holds personal information about its employees, it must observe the LGPD, under penalty of civil liability.

However, a determining factor at the moment for the institution of the new law, is the absence of a federal body to carry out the inspection of such rules, with this, many companies still see this scenario with a certain uncertainty, these defend its postponement.

Therefore, it is necessary to establish the “National Data Protection Authority” or ANPD, which would be responsible for the correct application of the articles provided for by the LGPD and would mediate any conflicts, companies, users and the legislation itself.

For more information, you can search by phone number. law 13,709 / 18, to gain access to the articles and items of the new federal legislation.