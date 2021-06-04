What is mobile phone power saving mode and how it works

Cell phone battery life is a constant concern for those who need to spend a long time without being able to charge it. At a time like these, an alternative to not running out of power is to activate the energy saving mode: this function exists in Android and iOS and uses the software to reduce the consumption of resources and extend battery life.

Android implemented a power saving mode in 2014, starting with Android 5 (Lollipop), and has maintained it ever since. On iPhones, the feature arrived in 2015, with the name Low Power Mode on iOS 9. Want to know what this feature is and how it works on your device? Follow it below!

What is and how the mobile phone’s energy saving mode works

Power saving mode is a feature of the mobile phone with the aim of prolonging the duration of the current battery charge. Its activation is manual, through the device settings. When turned on, the mode interrupts, reduces or suspends some cell phone activities and features that contribute to battery consumption, extending the time needed to charge it, but still allowing the use of the device’s primary functions.

The list of services affected by economy mode varies between operating systems and interfaces. They involve, for example, applications running in the background, automatic updates, transactions, visual effects, screen brightness and services such as GPS, backup and synchronization.

In MIUI, Xiaomi smartphones interface, there is a cache cleaning every time the application is blocked, for example. On compatible devices, 5G usage is also reduced or stopped during power savings. Through Samsung’s One UI interface, there are additional options to reduce CPU speed or disable Always On Display.

On Android, you can view an estimate of the additional charge duration with the mode enabled and compare it to the current situation. On iOS, the battery indicator changes to yellow color, signaling that Low Power Mode is being used, and stops when the charge level reaches at least 80%.

Ultra battery saving

For even more urgent situations, Android devices offer ultra battery saving mode. This function further restricts the resources used, limiting some important activities such as calling, sending SMS and connecting to the network. During this period, the user needs to choose which apps to use. The interface itself is changed, which makes this mode to be activated only in more specific situations.

How to enable power saving mode on Android and iOS

On Android (Motorola)

Step 1: open the device settings and tap “Battery”;

Step 2: then select the “Battery Saving” option;

Step 3: finally, tap “Activate now”.

On Android (Samsung)

Step 1: open the settings and select the option “Device and battery assistance”;

Step 2: then tap “Battery”;

Step 3: on the next screen, activate the option “Energy saving mode”;

On Android (Xiaomi)

Step 1: open the phone settings and select the “Battery and performance” tab;

Step 2: then activate the “Battery Saver” option;

On iOS

Step 1: open the “Settings” screen and then select the “Battery” option;

Step 2: on the next screen, activate the “Low Energy Mode” option;

Step 3: it is also possible to activate the mode via the shortcut highlighted in the Control Center.

