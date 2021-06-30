what is stop motion

Do you like play dough animations, like A Noiva Cadaver? Or maybe the battle scenes in Star Wars Episodes IV, V and VI? Although it doesn’t look like it, both the George Lucas film sequence and the Disney cartoon use the same technique: stop motion.

Stop Motion literally means stopped motion, it is nothing more than a technique that works with the so-called frame by frame, that is, several photographs of the same object or person to simulate its movement.

In general, play dough characters and other objects are used, where people take several pictures of the same spot, just moving them slightly or changing their position slightly, with no sudden changes to give the smooth idea of ​​movement.

There is a scientific explanation for stop motion. It is an optical illusion that the human brain is exposed to when someone sees twelve frames per second or more, in a phenomenon known as Retinal Persistence. Over time, the films had a greater number of frames and, currently, an average of 24 frames per second of animation is used. In other words, to make a minute of film, 1440 photos are needed.

How stop motion came about

Stop motion started with the illusionist and magician George Mélies who accidentally recorded a stop motion while recording a film and started using the technique. He later recorded the famous 1902 film Journey to the Moon, which tells of humans landing on the satellite.

How stop motion is done

Stop motion is widely used in Disney cartoons and even in music videos and home productions. But, as it has been used for decades, it was improved and used, for example, in science fiction and horror movies to create robots and monsters, as there were no computers of their own to create special effects.

Usually, plasticine objects and characters are used. Also, it can be done with people, with the name of pixilation.

After creating the script, the production needs to take the photos. For each frame of the scene, a small movement is performed and photographed. Afterwards, the images are assembled in a sequence in order to give the idea of ​​movement. In the case of animations, after this process, speech and sound effects enter. And so a stop motion is done.

