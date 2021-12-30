What is the difference between WhatsApp Beta and the final version?

Do you already know WhatsApp Beta? This is a version of the messaging app where you can try out all the new stuff before it even makes it to the final version. This way, Beta program participants can get to know “first hand” the new WhatsApp functions. Pretty cool, right?

But, you may be wondering: — “Lu, what is the difference between the Beta version and the final version? Are they different apps?”. Yes, but not as you imagine. Want to find out how this works? Just take a look at this article!

WhatsApp x WhatsApp Beta

People, it works like this: WhatsApp Beta is available for Android and iOS cell phones. On the Google Play Store, accessing the WhatsApp (Android) page you can ask to “Join the test program”. On the iPhone App Store, just download the TestFlight (iOS) application to find new Beta versions of your applications. Ah! And you don’t have to pay anything to participate, okay?

By participating in the Beta program, you will receive more updates in addition to the weekly app updates. This way, you can test the new WhatsApp versions before they arrive on all mobile phones. The final version of WhatsApp has more complete features and news. These are the updates that come into the app for everyone.

The idea of ​​the Beta version is to test new features and news that are coming to the application. That’s how it was with WhatsApp Pay, the button to turn photos into stickers, the feature of multiple accounts and even 2x accelerated audios. All the news ends up passing through people who use the Beta version of the application beforehand.

So there is no need to download a second WhatsApp. But, it is worth remembering that these versions can sometimes be unstable or have errors, ok?’

If you are unable to use WhatsApp normally after installing a trial version with problems, you can uninstall these Beta versions by tapping “Exit Beta Program”. But do not worry! By doing this you do not lose your data and can also request to participate in the program again. Just be careful not to unintentionally uninstall the app. Always back up your WhatsApp conversations. Here’s the tip!

So, these are some of the main differences between WhatsApp versions. Did you like this article? Share this tip with your friends!