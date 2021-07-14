Keyboards have buttons with very specific features and many of them can be combined and used for more than one function. But some of them, sometimes, are rarely pressed by users, which makes these keys end up falling by the wayside.

One of them is “Insert” (or “Ins”, depending on your keyboard), which comes from the English insert and is usually placed next to “Delete”. It is also possible to locate it on the numeric keypad, on the 0 button, just disable the “Num Lock” key to use the “Insert”. But do you know what its use is?

What is the Insert key on the keyboard for?

The “Insert” button serves to configure the writing and it has two modes: insertion and replacement (Overtype). In other words, letters can be added to the text, either by adding characters to the words or, even, by superimposing the ones already written.

If, when you start writing text in a program like Word, you need to go back to a paragraph to add text and, when you start, you notice that the words are disappearing as you type others to complement a sentence, it is very likely that the key “Insert” is activated, just press it to turn off the function.

It is turned off by default on most computers, as many users turn it on and don’t know how to go back to the previous writing pattern.

How to activate the Insert key?

If you want to use it, just press it. The same is for switching between replacement and text insertion modes. As it doesn’t have a light to signal whether it’s active or not, just make a test by typing inside a text editor.