What is the price of The Sims 4 with all expansions?

The Sims 4 has 10 expansion packs, in addition to game packs and object collections; set price goes up to R $ 3 thousand

the Sims 4 was launched in 2014 and in the penultimate month of 2020 it reached the tenth expansion pack, Snow Fun. The addition costs R $ 159 (Origin), with a release date of November 13th. It is the value of just one package among dozens of others released over the life of the game. If you want to know the price of the Sims 4 with all the expansions, read on.

There is no doubt that the Sims 4 it is a success. In 2020, the franchise completed 20 years, with four titles that embraced different generations, going through the dial-up Internet and installations on several CDs to the optical fiber that allows to download the expansions in minutes.

All expansions (R $ 1,590), game packs (R $ 731) and object collections (663), plus the base game (R $ 159), result in a total of R $ 3,143. This is the amount to be paid if you want to take advantage of everything the universe of the Sims 4 has to offer.

Detailing the prices (via Origin on November 2, 2020), we have the following – with the exception of the last game package released, Journey to Batuu, the other values ​​are standard:

Expansion Pack Price

To work

R $ 159

Join the Galera

R $ 159

City Life

R $ 159

Cats and Dogs

R $ 159

Seasons

R $ 159

Towards Fame

R $ 159

Tropical Islands

R $ 159

University life

R $ 159

Sustainable Living

R $ 159

Snow Fun

R $ 159

TOTAL

R $ 1,590 Game packs Price

Outdoor Retreat

R $ 79

Spa Day

R $ 79

Gourmet Getaway

R $ 79

Vampires

R $ 79

Family Life

R $ 79

Jungle Adventures

R $ 79

StrangerVille

R $ 79

Kingdom of Magic

R $ 79

Journey to Batuu

R $ 99

TOTAL

R $ 731 Collections of objects Price

Luxury Party

R $ 39

Perfect Terrace

R $ 39

Kitchen Way

R $ 39

Amazing

R $ 39

Movie Night

R $ 39

Romantic Garden

R $ 39

Children’s bedroom

R $ 39

Backyard Fun

R $ 39

Vintage Glamor

R $ 39

Bowling Night

R $ 39

Fitness

R $ 39

Babies

R $ 39

Laundry day

R $ 39

My First Pet

R $ 39

Moschino

R $ 39

Compact Life

R $ 39

Knitting Tricks

R $ 39

TOTAL

R $ 663

* Ugly uprising on November 2, 2020.