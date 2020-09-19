Home Technology Tech news What NOT to be a HACKER, with Gabriel Pato - Podcasts
TechnologyTech news

What NOT to be a HACKER, with Gabriel Pato – Podcasts

By kenyan

What’s behind Door 101? Canaltech’s studio! This is where we recorded this Podcast with our team, where EVERYTHING about science and technology is worth … less digital bad mood. Relax listening to our episodes to get informed and have a good laugh with our (slightly) normal class!

Adriano Ponte and Gabriel Pato brought a bucket of cold water to this episode in the most exciting scene you can imagine in Hollywood; imagine hackers jumping out of a burning building with two, three or four keyboards in hand, while dominating a Russian satellite using only their “hacking powers”. Imagine? Well, now throw it all away.

What is NOT to be a hacker? What is NOT exactly how we imagine it or how we see it in the movies? That’s the subject of this special episode on digital security … and a lot of other very complicated things.

To subscribe and receive newsletters automatically on your iPhone or iPad, just subscribe on iTunes. If you are an Android user, you can follow through your favorite podcast program by registering our feed. And you can even download this podcast in mp3 format.

