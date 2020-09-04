Home Technology Tech news What to be? Samsung approves mysterious tablet at Anatel with DNA...
What to be? Samsung approves mysterious tablet at Anatel with DNA from the Active line

Amid the arrival of tablets like the Galaxy Tab S7, Samsung managed to approve via Anatel another mysterious product.

By the code (SM-T575) it is also a tablet, but even in the international market little is known about this device. A few months ago he was spotted in Geekbench with modest numbers, and at the time we discovered that the product will have Exynos 9810 chipset and 4 GB of RAM.

In the last few days, even, a supposed image of it leaked, indicating a somewhat old design and the presence of something that we haven’t seen in Samsung launches for a long time: physical button on the front of the device. There would even be three buttons, reminiscent of a long-standing practice when manufacturers inserted the system’s virtual buttons into real buttons.

Thus, this information would corroborate for a tablet by the Active product line, which is aimed at engineers and other professionals who work in environments where their electronics need to have some resistance to routine problems.

Other details of the SM-T575 involve the presence of Android 10 from the factory, in addition to a screen of only 8 inches.

It is worth remembering, even this week, Samsung made the new Galaxy Tab A7 official, bringing a modern design to the company’s most affordable line of tablets.

And you, what do you think of the possibility of the SM-T575 being a tablet designed to be “thick skin” when it comes to resistance? Would this type of product interest you? Tell us in the comments!

