What to do when VLOOKUP formula doesn’t work?

If you use Microsoft Excel (Android | iOS | Windows | macOS | Web) frequently, you’ve probably run into VLOOKUP errors. The command is very useful when used correctly, but it can fail if the cells are not spelled correctly.

Here’s how to fix the most common problems with the VLOOKUP formula in the Microsoft Spreadsheet Editor.

The most common errors in Excel VLOOKUP and how to fix it

Error “wrong value returned”

One of the most common errors in VLOOKUP is when it returns a wrong value than what other cells point to. And this has to do with an error in the matrix formatting, when typing the command “True” (or 1) to find approximate values, but without organizing the items in the first column.

According to Microsoft, to fix this problem in the improved search, the first column will need to be, necessarily, in alphabetical or numbered order.

Error #N/A of “True” range

One restriction of VLOOKUP is that it can only look for values ​​in the leftmost column in the table array. If the lookup value is not in the first column of the matrix, you will see the error “#N/A”.

In the case of #N/A with “True” argument, if the searched value is less than the smallest value in the first column of the matrix, you will see a message indicating the error #N/A “True”. Remember that the first column of the range must contain the cell consulted by the VLOOKUP command to work.

Error #N/A of “False” range

As for the “False” (0) argument, the concept is the same as for “True”. Except that the #N/A error value will indicate that the exact number in the matrix column was not found. To fix the problem, you need to use the “True” (or 1) argument. Also make sure the cells follow the correct data type.

Error #REF!

The error “#REF!” is shown when a formula refers to a cell that is not valid. This usually occurs when cells that were referenced by formulas are deleted or something is pasted over them.

Pay attention to the column reference number, which is the penultimate argument of the command. It is this number that must be taken into account when you do a search, as this number points to the order of the column within the matrix. Therefore, the solution for the #REF! is given by changing the number to the exact value within the number of columns marked in the matrix.

#VALUE!

The error “#VALUE!” in VLOOKUP can occur in two scenarios. The first is when the searched cell, being the first one typed in the argument, has more than 255 characters. In this case, just go to the corresponding cell and correct the value.

The second situation concerns the number of columns. Every time you use VLOOKUP command, don’t forget that the number indicating the column order in the matrix must be greater than zero. If you accidentally type “0” Excel will display the error message “#VALUE!”.

#NAME error?

The error “#NAME?” usually means that the quotes from the VLOOKUP formula are missing. To search for a person’s name, be sure to use the name in quotation marks in the formula. Or, you can select the cell where the name is to check for possible typos.

Error #DUMP!

The “#DUMP!” error appears on the Excel screen when the user uses an entire column as a reference for the search value. VLOOKUP allows you to do this action, but using an at sign (“@“, without the quotes) in front so that no bugs occur.