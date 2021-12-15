What to expect for the cryptocurrency market in 2022?

The year 2021 can be considered one of the most important and fundamental for investors in the cryptocurrency market. The consolidation and the beginning of the regulation process of several financial products coming from this sector indicate that in 2022, the increase should continue, as detailed by a survey carried out by Mercurius Crypto, a cryptoactive research company,

For Orlando Telles, founding partner and research director at Mercurius Crypto, One of the aspects that the year 2021 helped to consolidate was that cryptoactives are not just Bitcoin, and that it is actually a complex network with countless applications, from games even financial sector infrastructure.

The result of this awareness was the record entry of traditional investors in the sector, making 2021 to be considered the largest investment cycle in the cryptocurrency market in history. This large volume of capital tends to have significant long-term impacts, especially in the last quarters of 2022 and early 2023.

The expert also highlights the rise of the market for NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and blockchain games have introduced one of the most revolutionary concepts in the cryptocurrency market: the play to earn, format in which the user earns money for playing, present in titles like axie infinity and The Sandbox:

After this period of great development in the cryptocurrency market, it is natural to think about what we can expect for the next year. I believe that there are trends with potential to disturb the market, as well as others that could make the crypto sector grow even more”, points out the specialist responsible for conducting the study.

2022 trends in the crypto market

Also according to the Mercurius Crypto study, the great regulatory pressure for the cryptocurrency market should be a trend in 2022, especially for the decentralized finance (DeFi) segment. Telles highlights that US and European regulatory authorities are already showing clear signs of reservations about these assets, serving as possible indicators of more focused controlling agendas during the next year.

In addition, the change in monetary policy around the world, which should occur in the next quarter due to the alleviation of the pandemic and the significant increase in inflation in several countries, may also negatively affect the cryptoactive market, in particular Bitcoin. Telles explains that this scenario can inhibit the presence of institutional investors who, due to low interest rates, began to diversify and increase the possibility of returning their portfolios. “This class of investors can see in this movement an even greater risk in their positions in the market.”

In addition, one can highlight a market focused on the blockchain scalability process (number of people that the service can serve without loss of quality of operations) due to the great growth of smart contract platforms. As a result, assets such as Polygon (MATIC), ETH’s second-tier network solution, should show considerable evolution, as they will have a more dynamic role in transactions

Finally, in the smart contracts sector, the consolidation of first-tier solutions is expected along with the expansion of various ecosystems, with an emphasis on Polkadot, which should present a more consolidated project of the first parachains, crypto transaction networks that can operate with each other , unlike current models.