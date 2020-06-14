We’ve reached the beginning of another week, and with it we have announcements of what’s new to the Netflix catalog. Among the highlights, we have the addition of the new seasons of The Sinner, Marcella and the Brazilian production Coisa Mais Linda, in addition to the documentary Queen + Adam Lambert: The Show Must Continue, narrating the trajectory of the musician in the mission to continue the work of the legendary band.
What’s new from Netflix this week [14/06/2020]
NEWS JUST IN
Magoha’s shocking message to parents as schools face reopening
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has told parents that they have to bear the costs of acquiring Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) once schools reopen. Speaking...
400 Chinese nationals to return home over covid-19 fears
About 400 Chinese will return home this week following the rising number of covid-19 infections in the country. The foreigners managed to acquire an order...
Pascal Tokodi’s message to Tik Tok sensation Azziad Nasenya after she...
Multi-talented award-winning actor Pascal Tokodi has welcomed Tik Tok star Azziad Nasenya into the acting industry after she made her debut on Maisha Magic...
Confirmed COVID cases in Kenya soar above 3500 – Kagwe
The number of COVID-19 cases in Kenya has risen to 3,594 after 137 more people tested positive for the virus. In the presser today, health...
Did the meeting happen or not? Raila issues statement on alleged...
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has denied having a secret meeting with impeached Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru in a bid to save her...
Ministry of Health calls on ‘individual responsibility’ amidst soaring COVID cases
The Ministry of Health has called on Kenyans to take individual responsibility as COVID-19 cases in the country continue to soar. In the daily presser...
