Home Technology news What's new from Netflix this week
Technologynews

What’s new from Netflix this week [14/06/2020]

By kenyan

We’ve reached the beginning of another week, and with it we have announcements of what’s new to the Netflix catalog. Among the highlights, we have the addition of the new seasons of The Sinner, Marcella and the Brazilian production Coisa Mais Linda, in addition to the documentary Queen + Adam Lambert: The Show Must Continue, narrating the trajectory of the musician in the mission to continue the work of the legendary band.

Related news

news

Galaxy A71 vs Note 10 Lite: Premium Intermediate Faces “Top” with S Pen | Comparative

kenyan -
Looking for a premium intermediary from Samsung and stayed in doubt between the Galaxy A71 or the Note 10 Lite? They are alike, but...
Read more
news

Galaxy A30s vs Galaxy A31: and now, are the changes for real? | Comparative

kenyan -
After retiring the Galaxy J line, Samsung is showing that it intends to flood the market with its Galaxy A line. It's a mess...
Read more
news

Readers’ photos #312 – Xiaomi Mi A3 in Belo Horizonte (MG)

kenyan -
The Readers' Photos series is one of the favorite columns of readers of the site. It grew watered with beautiful images sent by you,...
Read more
newskenyan -

PS5 is made official by Sony with futuristic design and titles...

In live streaming on its digital platforms, Sony has officially announced the PlayStation 5 family. The Future Of Gaming event was confirmed a few...
Read more
newskenyan -

Samsung announces that new QLED TVs will bring support to AMD...

After much mystery, we finally had the revelation of several news about the PlayStation 5. Not only have numerous games been shown that take...
Read more
newskenyan -

Huawei Mate 40 should debut in October bringing Kirin 1000 chipset...

Despite all the trade tensions with the U.S. government and the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, The Chinese manufacturer Huawei continues to launch several smartphones around...
Read more
newskenyan -

EA officializes Star Wars: Squadrons after leak and announces trailer date

On the afternoon of Friday (12), Electronic Arts made official the next game of the franchise Star Wars. The title Star Wars: Squadrons was...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,712FansLike
3,482FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Magoha’s shocking message to parents as schools face reopening

News Alfred Kiura -
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has told parents that they have to bear the costs of acquiring Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) once schools reopen. Speaking...
Read more

400 Chinese nationals to return home over covid-19 fears

News Laiza Maketso -
About 400 Chinese will return home this week following the rising number of covid-19 infections in the country. The foreigners managed to acquire an order...
Read more

Pascal Tokodi’s message to Tik Tok sensation Azziad Nasenya after she...

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Multi-talented award-winning actor Pascal Tokodi has welcomed Tik Tok star Azziad Nasenya into the acting industry after she made her debut on Maisha Magic...
Read more

Confirmed COVID cases in Kenya soar above 3500 – Kagwe

Health Chuoyo Protus -
The number of COVID-19 cases in Kenya has risen to 3,594 after 137 more people tested positive for the virus. In the presser today, health...
Read more

Did the meeting happen or not? Raila issues statement on alleged...

News Alfred Kiura -
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has denied having a secret meeting with impeached Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru in a bid to save her...
Read more

Ministry of Health calls on ‘individual responsibility’ amidst soaring COVID cases

Health Chuoyo Protus -
The Ministry of Health has called on Kenyans to take individual responsibility as COVID-19 cases in the country continue to soar. In the daily presser...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke