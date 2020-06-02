What’s new in Megapix this week [02/06/20]

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the consumption of interniment content has received increased importance in our lives, allowing us to go through this moment in a less massing way the opportunity to take advantage of the display of films and series to distract.

Knowing this, we bring here as usual, the summary of the main films that will be shown between 04 and 10/06 on the megapix subscription channel, bringing as main highlights in the single screenings the national “Vai Que Cola – O Filme” and “3 Dias Para Matar”.

Speaking in particular of the programs that bring together films of specific themes, we have a total of five screenings in the period between June 4 and 10, being them the “Double The Man With Iron Fists”, “Double Babe, The Piggy”, “Jason Statham is The Guy!”, “Special Thief Catch!” and “Megapix Teams”.

As usual, we have in addition to the organization by date and time for the screening of each of the films, an illustrative trailer related to it and its respective synopsis.

Valdomiro had to flee from the police after suffering a blow in his company, going to the pension of Mrs. Jô, in Méier. Years later the pension floods, and the residents of the house are left with nowhere to go. Valdomiro ends up inviting everyone to live in his old apartment in Leblon, causing a lot of confusion.

In a feudal village in China, a group of murderous warriors is searching for a local treasure. A humble blacksmith joins his people to protect themselves from imminent attack.

Thaddeus is found wounded by the daughter of a miner in a village in China. Once recovered, he joins the miners to fight the tyrannical Master Ho, who exploits the workers of the place.

On Mr. Hogget’s farm, all animals live in harmony, each occupying their proper place. The only exception is Babe, an orphan piggy who believes he’s a sheepdog. He manages to convince even the owner of the farm of his skills, who enrolls him in the National Championship of Shepherd Dogs, which generates a lot of confusion. Winner of the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

After Arthur Hoggett suffers an accident, the farm does not go well, even with Babe’s victory in the grazing contest. The piggy then decides to go to the big city with friends to raise funds and save the ranch.

Police Sergeant Brent is having a troubled career moment: on trial for assault, he sees the squad he works with being abandoned. To get back on his feet professionally, Brent goes after Blitz, a serial killer of cops patrolling the city.

Barney and his team rescue Doc, who was in jail. After meeting Caesar, they reunite with Conrad, the group’s co-founder, who, with Trench’s help, threatens to destroy them. Barney will have a member of the ClA and a former military man from Spain to complete the mission.

Arthur Bishop goes on to live in Rio de Janeiro after leaving the killing days in the past. But when an enemy kidnaps the love of his life, he needs to make his specialty and commit three murders, always posing as accidentals, among them killing drug dealer Max Adams.

Gru is a villain who, with the help of his minions, plans to steal the moon to become famous. When Gru sees the possibility of his plan working through three sisters, he decides to adopt them. But the girls are beginning to influence your life. Nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Animation.

A carefully planned robbery of a large bank in New York causes Detective Keith Frazier to take action and negotiate with Dalton Russell, head of the gang. However, the thief’s intentions go beyond stealing the money and fleeing, which makes the situation more complex and dangerous.

After betraying his brother, the dark god Set takes the throne of Egypt and makes his people a slave. Wanting the deliverance of his beloved, the mortal thief Bek goes after the god Horus, the defeated brother, so that he may help restore peace in Egypt.

A group of mercenaries led by Barney Ross is hired to overthrow dictator Garza of Vilena Island. However, upon arriving on the scene, they realize that they are at a disadvantage against Garza’s forces and want to leave. But when they meet Sandra, who fights the government, they change their minds.

The elite of spy penguins is captured by the dreaded Dr. Otavius Brine, who felt harmed by the quartet in a remote past. Now, they’re going to have to stop the villain’s evil plan to take revenge on penguins all over the world, and to do so, they’ll have to join forces with a specialized spy agency.

After the events in London, Dom, Brian, Letty and the rest of the team had the chance to return to the US and recotheir lives. But the group’s tranquility is destroyed when Deckard Shaw, a professional assassin, wants revenge for his brother’s death.