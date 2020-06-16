What’s new in Megapix this week [16/06/20]

Still in the midst of pandemic of the new coronavirus, entertainment platforms continue with greater relevance than ever in people’s daily lives, because it is a way to lighten the moment with movies and series.

Well, as usual, it’s time to see what will be the main feature films shown on the Megapix subscription channel between June 18 and 26. The highlight is a special program with titles of gunmen, such as Django Free, The Gunman Sheriff And Seven Men and a Destiny.

Maryl Streep will also be present throughout the week due to her birthday next Monday (22). She can be seen in musical comedy Mamma Mia!. Finally, Tuesday (23) will feature the special “Bond, James Bond”, to show four films in the franchise starring Daniel Craig.

Without further ado, check out the following all the news of Megapix for the next few days. Also enjoy and give your comment to us about what you think of the selection in the space below the text.

“With the help of a German bounty hunter, a freed slave leaves to rescue his wife from a plantation owner in Mississippi.”

The Gunman Sheriff (10:30 p.m.)

“Seeking to start life again in rural Kansas, the famous gunman Wild Bill Hickok agrees to be the sheriff of the city. There, he has his fame tested when a bunch of outlaws promote an attack on the site, threatening his authority.”

Seven Men And A Destiny (0h05)

“After avenging his wife’s death, Sheriff Chris Adams discovers that a nearby town is being attacked. A group of looters killed most of the men and promises to come back to wipe out the rest. Desperate, Emma Cullen, who lost her husband, offers everything she has to make Chris agree to face them.”

Megapix Session

“During Prehistory, the Crood family lives in a cave because they are afraid of the outside world. But a gigantic tremor and an unexpected encounter make them have to go out and explore the challenges and beauties of the unknown. Nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animation.”

The Perfect Choice (1:55 p.m.)

“Freshman Beca becomes a member of the Barden Bellas, a capella group at Barden University. In a bold way, the young woman will try to help the team recover from a disastrous performance they made the previous year.”

Sunday To There of Animated

Hotel Transylvania (15h50)

“The Hotel Transylvania was created by Count Dracula to receive the monsters. When the host decides to celebrate his only daughter’s birthday, a clumsy human appears and creates many confusions.”

My Favorite Evil 2 (5:20 pm)

Gru left behind his life as a villain and is now dedicated to his daughters Agnes, Edith and Margô. However, the Anti-Villain League has other plans: to have him fight a powerful criminal alongside Lucy. To add to the confusion, the Minions begin to mysteriously disappear. Nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animation and Best Original Song.”

“Shrek is an ogre who lives quietly. He loses his peace when a lord casts several creatures from their dwellings forcing them to live in the swamp by the ogre. Determined to have his peace back, he will have to find a way to get along with the nobleman to get the creatures off his ground.”

“During Prehistory, the Crood family lives in a cave because they are afraid of the outside world. But a gigantic tremor and an unexpected encounter make them have to go out and explore the challenges and beauties of the unknown. Nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animation.”

Birthday Of The Day – Meryl Streep

“On an island in Greece, Sophie is getting married and wishes the presence of her unknown father. While stealing her mother’s diary, the young woman discovers three possible candidates and invites them in secret to the celebration.”

Bond Special, James Bond

007 – Casino Royale (18h25)

“On his first mission as Agent 007, James Bond has a duty to spy on a mysterious terrorist, but not everything goes as planned. To get around the situation, Bond will have to beat a dangerous banker of a terrorist organization at a millionaire poker game in Montenegro at casino royale.”

007 – Quantum Of Solace (8:45 pm)

“In investigating the person responsible for previous events in Montenegro, James Bond discovers a betrayal within MI6 by a dangerous organization. In his new mission, Bond meets the brave Camile, who takes him to a brutal businessman who is at the head of the mysterious network of corruption.”

007 – Operation Skyfall (10:30 pm)

“Upon being shot on a mission, James Bond disappears and is presumed dead. However, when MI6 is bombed and M becomes the target of an ingenious enemy, 007 returns to fulfill its duty and protect M while all British intelligence tries to restructure. Winner of 2 Oscars, including Best Original Song.”

007 – Against Spectre (0h50)

“After completing a mission on his own in Mexico, James Bond is suspended and is monitored by M. With Q’s help, the agent goes after clues that lead him to discover the secret organization Spectre. Now he needs to escape these criminals and prevent them from completing their plans. Directed by Sam Mendes and winner of the Academy Award for Best Original Song.”

Powepix, New Year