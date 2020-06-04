Home Technology news What's new in Telecine Play this week
What’s new in Telecine Play this week [04/06/20]

By kenyan

In times of social isolation imposed by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), access to programs that allow entertainment become important tools to pass the time and consequently, go through this moment with some tranquility.

Thinking about it, today we bring another compiled with the main films that will be shown on the channels of the telecine group between today (04/06) and Sunday (07/06), thus allowing planning in advance to follow the films shown.

In this period, we will have in addition to the exhibition of “Session Stay at Home” that will have the showing of D.P.A. 2 not only on pay TV but also by YouTube channel, the exhibition of two specials, one focused on movies with gamer theme (Super Combo Games on 05/06) and the double showing of cult films with Gael Garcia Bernal (Double Gael García Bernal program on 07/07).

In addition, we also have the Superopening Session on Saturday (06/06) with the screening of the award-winning Parasite, which won 4 statuettes of the Oscar 2020, becoming the first non-English-language film to win the award for Best Picture.

As usual, the films are organized by day and time and include in addition to the name, an official trailer and the synopsis, thus allowing to know more about the title in question.

During the WitchEs Expo, the world’s largest witch fair, Pipo, Bento and Sol travel to Italy to investigate the disappearance of the sorceress Berenice, who was kidnapped by the wizards Max and Minimum Buongusto. With the teamwork and the help of Pipo’s grandfather, they will be able to unravel this mystery.

In 2045, the world’s population lives to play OASIS, a virtual reality game where you can be whoever you want to be. When its creator dies, he leaves a challenge: whoever finds an easter egg will become the new owner of the game and receive half a trillion dollars. OASIS player, orphan Wade goes in search of the prize, but ends up leading a revolution that will define the future of humanity.

Four students find the play Jumanji in the school basement. They then decide to play and are sucked into the game, taking the form of the characters they have chosen. Trapped in the wild, the group needs to learn how to use their new skills to find their way home.

Max and Annie are always reuniting with other couples for game nights. But one night in particular gets out of control when Max’s brother Brooks appears to warn that it will be a kidnapping game, where a series of clues will lead to a big prize. Participants accept the challenge, but the question remains: what is real and what is part of the fun?

On her wedding day, Grace must participate in a game to be accepted by the groom’s family. Imagining it’s a hide-and-seek, she soon realizes she’s being hunted.

Ki-Woo is persuaded by his friend to temporarily replace him as the young Da-hye’s private teacher. Upon arriving at the girl’s house, he sees that it is a very wealthy family, commanded by the supercontroller Yeon-Kyo, wife of an important businessman. Alongside his parents and sister, with whom he lives in terrible conditions, Ki-Woo demeans a perfect plan for everyone to get a job at the mansion. Even so, the plot that seemed error-free is compromised when unforeseen events begin to happen.

The filmmaker Enrique Goded receives from an old friend a script based on adolescence they spent together. To film, Enrique is forced to relive his boarding school, and the experience makes him analyze the effects of sexual repression on his life.

In Chile in 1988, the dictatorial government called a plebiscite to ask whether the population supports the military. It is then up to the publicist René Saavedra to manage the “No” campaign and convince the people to end the regime.

