WhatsApp adds button to facilitate in-app purchases

WhatsApp reveals new button to streamline and facilitate purchases through the messaging app; shortcut is now available to everyone

O Whatsapp launched on Tuesday (10), a new button to facilitate purchases through the messaging application. With the update, messenger users will be able to access a corporate account catalog to view products directly via a shortcut available in the conversation itself.

WhatsApp gains button to access product catalog

The new key is positioned on the top bar of the application and promises to speed up access to products for sale in WhatsApp Business account profiles, if there is a catalog available. That way, the user will be able to view the items for sale without having to access the profile, contrary to how it was done previously.

“Previously, users had to click on the company profile to confirm that a catalog was available,” they announced. “Now, when the purchase button is available, the user will immediately know that that business has a catalog and will be able to check the available products in addition to starting a conversation about an item that interests him with just one touch.”

WhatsApp also brought changes to the button to make calls in conversations with companies that have a catalog. As in the test version of the app, the messenger now has only one button, which combines voice and video calls, where the user must choose one of the options to contact him.

According to the messenger, the shortcut to view the catalog of a corporate account was released to all users of the messenger on Tuesday (10).