WhatsApp and Facebook will have to answer these questions from Senacon

THE Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat), linked to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, notified the Whatsapp it’s the Facebook in January to explain all that controversy about the new privacy policy. The agency wants to know what rules have really changed, and whether users will be able to have an extension to migrate to another messenger.

The Ministry of Justice sent the Tecnoblog the complete list of questions asked by the DPDC (Department of Consumer Protection and Defense), Senacon. As the questions are long, we made a summary at the end of the post.

Overall, the case shows how WhatsApp has poorly communicated about the new privacy policy: in fact, you would need to accept data exchange with Facebook or delete the account, but this has been happening since 2016. The biggest news was in the details on company accounts: they will have more freedom to store and forward their messages.

The agency wants to know, for example, if the user will have the option of not accepting the sharing – something that was only offered for a short period in 2016. Senacon also asks: if the user does not accept this and cannot leave WhatsApp, is there a way to extend the deadline to delete the account? Again, Facebook has had access to the data for years.

“Ah, but I don’t have a Facebook account, so that’s okay!” We are not talking about the social network here, but the conglomerate that owns Instagram, Oculus and other services. This does not include your messages – which are protected by end-to-end encryption – but details such as name and mobile number.

The confusion was so great that millions of people simply gave up on understanding and went to the competition. Telegram surpassed 500 million users worldwide and led app downloads in January; TikTok and Signal were right behind. Amid the controversy, WhatsApp decided to postpone the new privacy policy to May 2021.

Senacon also has some doubts involving the European Union. In 2019, Germany decided that Facebook services – like WhatsApp and Instagram – will only be able to exchange data “with the voluntary consent of users”. Otherwise, the information must remain in their respective apps. The agency wants to better understand why this decision was made.

The questions that WhatsApp and Facebook should answer

We summarized below the questionnaire that Facebook received; you check the full version on this link.

The WhatsApp user can control which personal data will be accessed by companies in the Facebook conglomerate?

will be accessed by companies in the Facebook conglomerate? How will the transparency policy and how will the WhatsApp user be informed of the operations that will be performed with his data?

and how will the WhatsApp user be informed of the operations that will be performed with his data? The user will have the option of not accepting sharing? If not, can you continue to use the application?

sharing? If not, can you continue to use the application? If the user does not want to share data with Facebook and cannot leave WhatsApp at this time, it will be possible extend the deadline for migrating to another app?

to another app? What exactly has changed in the new privacy policy? Please state analytically, preferably in comparative tables.

in the new privacy policy? Please state analytically, preferably in comparative tables. What data WhatsApp collected in previous versions of the privacy policy? Please state analytically.

in previous versions of the privacy policy? Please state analytically. WhatsApp receives data from other users about you, including your cell phone number, name and contacts in the phonebook. The policy mentions that each of these users must have “legal authorization to collect, use and share their data before providing it to us”. How does WhatsApp know that this third party obtained such authorization? In the case of groups, what are the conditions for a third party to legally send messages?

In the case of groups, what are the conditions for a third party to legally send messages? The companies with which the user interacts on WhatsApp “can provide data about their interactions with you”, says the privacy policy. The content can be viewed by several people in that company, and can be analyzed by third parties (such as Facebook itself). How is it possible to check whether such companies have obtained this authorization collection and treatment? How is this verification against the Consumer Protection Code, General Data Protection Law, Marco Civil da Internet and others?

collection and treatment? How is this verification against the Consumer Protection Code, General Data Protection Law, Marco Civil da Internet and others? Why Facebook and WhatsApp hinted that would not exchange data in the European Union, but started to adopt this practice? Why did Germany decide that users cannot be deleted or suspended if they do not authorize sharing?