WhatsApp started testing the possibility of personalizing each messenger conversation with a different wallpaper. The function also delivers control of this visual element into the contact information area, or group chat in the app.

WhatsAppWhatsApp. (Image: André Fogaça / Tecnoblog)

It is not new that WhatsApp does tests on the different wallpapers for each window. The idea appeared last month, but now it has gained new screens and more control over the personalization of the conversation.

Currently, you can only change the background of all conversations in the app at the same time. In version 2.20.120.18 of WhatsApp Beta the setting of the wallpaper is moved into the chat information field, be it with just one person or in a group and the change can affect one or all chats.

WhatsApp Beta allows you to exchange wallpapers via chat (Image: reproduction / WABetaInfo)

The new location allows each conversation to have its own background, with individual control for brightness.

WhatsApp on PC also changes wallpaper by chat

In addition to the new configuration on Android or iPhone mobile devices, the desktop version of the messaging application also allows changing the background. While on the computer the options are only in solid colors, on the smartphone the user can choose more than 32 with light colors, or 30 with dark tones – it is also possible to choose a personal photo for the chat background.

Changing wallpaper for each chat on WhatsApp is now available in the beta versions of the app for Android and iPhone. It is very likely that the resource will be transported soon to the stable version of each platform.

With information: WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp Beta brings different backgrounds for each chat