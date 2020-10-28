Home Technology Tech news WhatsApp Beta brings different backgrounds for each chat
TechnologyTech news

WhatsApp Beta brings different backgrounds for each chat

By kenyan

WhatsApp started testing the possibility of personalizing each messenger conversation with a different wallpaper. The function also delivers control of this visual element into the contact information area, or group chat in the app.

WhatsAppWhatsApp. (Image: André Fogaça / Tecnoblog)

It is not new that WhatsApp does tests on the different wallpapers for each window. The idea appeared last month, but now it has gained new screens and more control over the personalization of the conversation.

Currently, you can only change the background of all conversations in the app at the same time. In version 2.20.120.18 of WhatsApp Beta the setting of the wallpaper is moved into the chat information field, be it with just one person or in a group and the change can affect one or all chats.

WhatsApp Beta allows you to exchange wallpapers via chat (Image: reproduction / WABetaInfo)

WhatsApp Beta allows you to exchange wallpapers via chat (Image: reproduction / WABetaInfo)

The new location allows each conversation to have its own background, with individual control for brightness.

WhatsApp on PC also changes wallpaper by chat

In addition to the new configuration on Android or iPhone mobile devices, the desktop version of the messaging application also allows changing the background. While on the computer the options are only in solid colors, on the smartphone the user can choose more than 32 with light colors, or 30 with dark tones – it is also possible to choose a personal photo for the chat background.

Changing wallpaper for each chat on WhatsApp is now available in the beta versions of the app for Android and iPhone. It is very likely that the resource will be transported soon to the stable version of each platform.

With information: WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp Beta brings different backgrounds for each chat

Related news

Tech news

Facebook, Google and Twitter defend themselves in US Senate hearing

kenyan -
Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Jack Dorsey defended law that exempts platforms from liability on user content The United States Senate Trade Committee held a...
Read more
Tech news

WhatsApp banned 256 accounts for mass mailings in Elections 2020

kenyan -
WhatsApp maintains channel with TSE to denounce mass shootings in Elections 2020; practice is prohibited THE Whatsapp announced on Wednesday (28) that it banned...
Read more
Tech news

$ 159 Expansion for Sims 4 lets you take shoes off when you enter

kenyan -
Tenth Sims 4 expansion pack, Fun in the Snow, charges $ 159 to let players take off their shoes when they enter the house The...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Magoha offered solution of school reopening after COVID-19 cases rising

News Alfred Kiura -
Dr. Loice Ombajo, the Head of the Infectious Disease Unit at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and an adviser to the Covid-19 Task Force...
Read more

Construction of highway leaves Ruaka Landlords, tenants in a dilemma

Business Stanley Kasee -
Tenants living in the Ndenderu and Ruaka areas of Nairobi are currently faced with the looming challenge of moving from their houses against their...
Read more

Angry BodaBoda riders threaten to set MPs car on fire

News Connie Mukenyi -
A section of angry Boda Boda riders in Kitale town, Trans Nzoia attempted to set ablaze a Toyota Prado which allegedly belongs to an...
Read more

Father of black man killed by Philadelphia police calls for calm...

World kenyan -
27.out.2020. Protesters clash with police in Philadelphia after Walter Wallace Jr.'s death Image: Bastiaan Slabbers / Reuters ...
Read more

Waititu ordered to appear at Kenyatta National Hospital

News Laiza Maketso -
Former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu has received a directive from a Nairobi court to present himself at Kenyatta National Hospital. This follows his lawyers'...
Read more

Obama criticizes Trump for saying that the media only talks about...

World kenyan -
27.out.2020 - Former President of the United States Barack Obama in a speech for Joe Biden's campaign in Orlando, Florida...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke