WhatsApp beta gets bug fix, new wallpaper feature and more

WhatsApp continues to update its beta version on Android with a number of considerable improvements. Recently, we saw that the application was testing three important features, one of which is undergoing a redesign of the calls page.

Now, the WABetaInfo staff released new information about version 2.20.200.6. Available in the Play Store yesterday (11), the update brings the correction to a bug that crashed the “Data usage and storage” page.

We fixed a bug that prevented the use of this page and caused inconvenience to users.

In addition, WhatsApp has also released a new sticker pack with the Usagyuuun rabbit. See below:

Finally, the messenger continues to tinker with the background customization feature of the conversations. So, in addition to being able to use Doodles, it will also be possible activate the “Wallpaper Dimming” feature.

The novelty is still in development and has flaws. Anyway, the intention is to allow the user to adjust the tint of the background, making everything darker.

As usual, we point out that all the news mentioned are in tests and may have bugs. In addition, it is not possible to know when WhatsApp will release all features in the stable version.

