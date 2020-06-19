WhatsApp beta news! Group video calls gain full-screen appeal

While experiencing usage experience issues, not displaying the ‘last seen’, ‘online’ and ‘typing’ statuses, WhatsApp prepares news for one of its latest and most important feature, video calls.

According to WABetaInfo, a blog specializing in messenger news, WhatsApp is preparing news for the beta versions for Android iOS. This is a feature that maximizes group video calls.

According to a wabetainfo tweet, just tap and hold a contact in the group to see your video maximized in full screen. It is not yet clear when the feature will arrive in beta, and whether it will be taken to the stable version, so it is worth waiting to understand the behavior of the new function.

WhatsApp is rolling out, for Android and iOS beta versions, a group video call maximization feature: tap and hold a contact video in the group video call and the video will be viewed in full-screen mode. Thanks Hackerboi in my Discord server for reporting! — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 19, 2020

In some countries WhatsApp is down, a fact that made the name of the app figure among the trending topics of Twitter, with more than half a million messages. Many of them point out the problem in the privacy settings and, as it could not fail to be, memes and pranks crowd the microblog.

WhatsApp recently announced its payment system that debuts in the Brazilian market, allowing money transfers directly through the application.