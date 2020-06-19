Home Technology news WhatsApp beta news! Group video calls gain full-screen appeal
Technologynews

WhatsApp beta news! Group video calls gain full-screen appeal

By kenyan

While experiencing usage experience issues, not displaying the ‘last seen’, ‘online’ and ‘typing’ statuses, WhatsApp prepares news for one of its latest and most important feature, video calls.

According to WABetaInfo, a blog specializing in messenger news, WhatsApp is preparing news for the beta versions for Android iOS. This is a feature that maximizes group video calls.

According to a wabetainfo tweet, just tap and hold a contact in the group to see your video maximized in full screen. It is not yet clear when the feature will arrive in beta, and whether it will be taken to the stable version, so it is worth waiting to understand the behavior of the new function.

In some countries WhatsApp is down, a fact that made the name of the app figure among the trending topics of Twitter, with more than half a million messages. Many of them point out the problem in the privacy settings and, as it could not fail to be, memes and pranks crowd the microblog.

WhatsApp recently announced its payment system that debuts in the Brazilian market, allowing money transfers directly through the application.

Related news

news

Samsung shifts part of monitor production to Vietnam

kenyan -
According to recent reports, Samsung Display – the division responsible for producing South Korean computer screens – is moving part of its production of...
Read more
news

Bug in MIUI 12? Xiaomi Mi 10 users report audio problem after installing system preview

kenyan -
Miui 12 is already being released for some devices, however, many are still getting the beta version of the system, which may still contain...
Read more
news

iPhone 12 should be cheaper than iPhone 11; Pro versions would have no price adjustment

kenyan -
We are already approaching September, month in which Apple should keep the announcement event of the new iPhone 12 to present the four (or...
Read more
newskenyan -

Galaxy A10s begins receiving June security patch in Malaysia

After you have officially received your update to the One UI 2.0 based on the Android 10, the Galaxy A10s begins to receive in...
Read more
newskenyan -

RAM consumption by Google Chrome can finally be fixed with new...

With the arrival of the new 2004 version of Windows 10 released last month, google chrome's meme history eating RAM memories may be heading...
Read more
newskenyan -

Look at the picture! Robot takes photo of planets Earth and...

On a mission to explore Mars eight years ago – more specifically in gale crater – the Curiosity rover was able to capture a...
Read more
newskenyan -

MIUI 12 stable reaches the Mi 9, Mi 9 Pro 5G,...

Announced at the end of April, MIUI 12 began to be distributed to several devices in the testing phase shortly after its announcement, and...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,710FansLike
3,485FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Mombasa court suspends all activities after 11 test positive for covid-19

News Laiza Maketso -
Chief Justice David Maraga suspended all activities at the Mombasa High Court after 11 members of staff tested positive for the covid-19 virus. A statement...
Read more

KEBS bans Rumate Animal Feed from the market Over alleged link...

Business news Stanley Kasee -
Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has banned the sale and distribution of an animal feeds supplement that is alleged to have caused the death...
Read more

President Uhuru Kenyatta gives Ruto yet another blow

News Laiza Maketso -
Barely hours after clinching two political bigwigs, President Uhuru Kenyatta has dealt his deputy another blow. The Head of State has shown his support...
Read more

Court of Appeal declares Standard Gauge Railway contract illegal

Business news Stanley Kasee -
The Court of Appeal has declared the entire Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) contract illegal after activist Okiya Omtata filed an apeal in the court. According...
Read more

I’ve seen light skin get away with murder – Yvonne Okwara...

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Citizen TV news anchor Yvonne Okwara has come out to disclose how dark-skinned women in the media industry have to struggle and fight for...
Read more

Government concern as COVID-19 cases rise by 117

Health Chuoyo Protus -
The number of COVID-19 cases in Kenya has risen further after 117 more people tested positive for the virus. Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman said...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke