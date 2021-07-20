WhatsApp boss criticizes NSO spy app: “commits abuse and must be stopped”

This Monday (19), Amnesty International, together with a consortium of press vehicles, released a worrying detail about the Pegasus app, developed by the Israeli company NSO. The document informs that, since 2016, more than 50 thousand people have been targeted by operation with the spy software, which was allegedly used to violate the privacy of authorities and more than 180 journalists around the world.

Faced with the revelation, Will Catchcart, the head of WhatsApp, used his personal Twitter account to criticize the tool and defend its extermination. According to him, “The NSO’s dangerous spyware is used to commit horrific human rights abuses around the world and must be stopped.”

Carter recalls that, in 2019, WhatsApp identified and defeated an attack carried out by NOS, which takes advantage of vulnerabilities in Android and iOS to carry out intrusions. “At that time, we worked with Citizen Lab, which identified more than 100 abusive cases against human rights defenders and journalists in more than 20 countries. But today’s reports show that the true scale of abuse is even greater and with dire implications for national security,” explained Catchcart.

This groundbreaking reporting from @guardian, @WashingtonPost, and many others demonstrates what we and others have been saying for years: NSO’s dangerous spyware is used to commit horrible human rights abuses all around the world and it must be stopped.https://t.co/dMD0wKjceF — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) July 18, 2021

The head of the team responsible for the communicator (currently owned by Facebook), said that this is a time when internet companies and governments must come together to ensure the safety of billions of consumers who use mobile phones as their primary computing platform. “Our security and freedom depend on it,” he said.

understand the case

The report released on Monday (19) by Amnesty International shows that more than 50,000 targets have been infected by Pegasus since 2016 — the exact number of intrusions has not been determined. The malware is especially aggressive, allowing attackers to access text messages, photos and emails, intercept phone calls and activate microphones and cameras without authorization.

Evolving steadily, the app uses security holes in Android and iOS to break into devices and is often spread through social engineering scams. The developer NSO claims that it only offers the tool to certified authorities and governments, stressing that its use is primarily aimed at combating terrorism and organized crime and denying all charges that it has become a way of violating human rights.