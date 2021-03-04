WhatsApp Desktop officially wins voice and video calls on PC

They are among us! At voice and video calls on WhatsApp Desktop today reach users of the messenger application on Windows and macOS. With the start – and the permanence – of the social distance measures last year, the demand for video calls on computers has also grown and WhatsApp has responded.

Voice and video calls on WhatsApp Desktop arrive so that conversations can take place regardless of where people are or the device they use, making life easier for those who hold meetings, classes or personal conversations. The feature does not yet replace Zoom, Meet and others, as it still does not work for groups.

About calls on WhatsApp Desktop

Just like smartphones, voice and video calls on WhatsApp Desktop are protected with end-to-end encryption, preventing WhatsApp from seeing and listening.

At the moment, the feature is only available for individual conversations in the WhatsApp Desktop computer application (Windows and macOS). WhatsApp says the decision is made to ensure a reliable and high-quality connection experience.

In the future, the service will also be extended to WhatsApp group conversations, which currently support up to eight (8) people at the same time.

The video call window on WhatsApp Desktop works in landscape and portrait mode (when the other person is on the phone), can be resized and is configured to always be in the foreground in relation to the other windows on the screen.

What about WhatsApp Web?

It is important to note that, although tests of voice and video calls appeared on WhatsApp Web, the announcement concerns WhatsApp Desktop, for Windows and Mac.

“WhatsApp, at the moment, is focused on launching desktop calls. For now, then, the function will only be available in the desktop version ”, says a spokesman.

About when the calls will reach WhatsApp Web, the messenger says that “this is a rumor and WhatsApp does not comment on rumors”. Therefore, it remains only to download the app.

Gradual but accelerated release

Haven’t received it yet? The launch will be gradual, but at an accelerated pace, for WhatsApp users worldwide. Just update the application on your computer.

Also according to WhatsApp, there was a significant increase in the number of calls (often for long-term calls). On New Year’s Eve 2021, the app reached a record 1.4 billion voice and video calls in a single day.

With the news, a new record should be coming.