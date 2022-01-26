WhatsApp for Windows 11 is updated with new animations

WhatsApp for Windows (UWP) received another update with visual adjustments this Wednesday (26). The messaging app has included a new animation for the settings icon and more stylized transitions between menus.

The novelty discovered by the WABetaInfo website is very discreet: the settings icon is a small gear that, in addition to having changed the look a bit, now rotates when clicked. Also, when scrolling through the menus, the blue indicator moves from one tab to another also with an animation.

Despite being a small addition, it is important to note that the latest updates to WhatsApp UWP have focused on improving elements of the interface, making them more elegant for the end user. Probably, the focus of the platform currently is to improve the look of the app, probably to take away the “prototype” aspect that it had when it was released in beta.

No release date

For now, this version of WhatsApp remains without release date for the general public. However, any interested user can try the new version by downloading it from the Microsoft Store, however, it is worth mentioning that some features are still missing.

Like the others, the update is gradually released to testers via the Microsoft Store. If you try out the new WhatsApp application for Windows, it’s worth checking if the package has already arrived on your computer.