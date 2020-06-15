Home Technology news WhatsApp payment service may arrive on Instagram via Facebook Pay
Technologynews

WhatsApp payment service may arrive on Instagram via Facebook Pay

By kenyan

Today it was reported through the WhatsApp blog that the service for payments and money transfers of the platform will reach users of the application in Brazil. The system, which has been in testing for a while in India, has had some changes, which include the payment method.

According to Facebook group CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself, payment and transfer services that can be done through the WhatsApp messenger will be done via Facebook Pay, which is the payment platform that the social networking giant has been developing and improving for a long time.

Brazil is the first country in the world to officially receive the functionality, but that doesn’t mean Zuckerberg will stop there. According to a Facebook spokesperson, who has provided an interview with TechCrunch, Facebook Pay will also contribute to users in other countries and may soon be used in various regions for transactions, transfers, crowdfunding, among other options.

Moreover, it seems that this possibility will not be an exclusive of WhatsApp. Since the feature will be made possible by Facebook Pay, it may soon become available to the entire ecosystem of Zuckerberg’s businesses, which includes Instagram.

This possibility will benefit not only ordinary users, but also companies and microentrepreneurs who use the platform to trade their products, but who finalize the transaction with payment made with other solutions, such as Paypal, PagSeguro, Mercado Pago, etc.

According to Mark Zuckerberg, in a posting on Facebook itself, money transfer “will be as easy as sharing a photo”. The entrepreneur also takes advantage of the post to thank the companies that are partners in this beginning of service and highlights Banco do Brasil, Cielo, Nubank and Sicredi.

Related news

news

Promotion on the Play Store: 96 free or discounted apps and games for Android

kenyan -
It's time to check out another round of promotions that are currently rolling for Android devices, through the Google Play Store, thus allowing you...
Read more
news

Unusual in the U.S., Apple starts to allow installments up to 12x with Apple Card

kenyan -
That's news that can leave many confused given the financial habits so different between Brazilians and Americans, but come on: Apple is finally allowing...
Read more
news

New color? iPhone 12 gets concept with navy blue version and inspired by iPhone 4

kenyan -
After the leaked molds reaffirm design inspired by the iPhone 4, new concept renderings released on Monday (15) show the future iPhone 12 with...
Read more
newskenyan -

Google resumes efforts to abolish use of URLs with release of...

In September 2018, Google unveiled its plans to abolish internet URLs. Company engineers reported how the addresses currently used are "difficult to read," not...
Read more
newskenyan -

EA officializes Star Wars: Squadrons after leak and announces trailer date

On the afternoon of Friday (12), Electronic Arts made official the next game of the franchise Star Wars. The title Star Wars: Squadrons was...
Read more
newskenyan -

PS5 has price released on Amazon France, but the ad has...

Last week Sony announced, in a fully online event, the launch of its console that will arrive for the next generation of games: the...
Read more
newskenyan -

Galaxy A30s vs Galaxy A31: and now, are the changes for...

After retiring the Galaxy J line, Samsung is showing that it intends to flood the market with its Galaxy A line. It's a mess...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,711FansLike
3,482FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Christina Shusho reveals she left her husband after God’s calling

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Celebrated Tanzanian gospel musician Christina Shusho has finally shed some light on whether she left her matrimonial home. According to the beautiful songstress, John...
Read more

Police are responsible for the rising number of Covid-19 cases- Governor...

County news Stanley Kasee -
Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua accused the police of being responsible for the rising in the number of Covid-19 cases in the county. The county...
Read more

Ban Tangatanga and Kileweke – Lonyangapuo to Uhuru

News Connie Mukenyi -
West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to ban the two divisions of Jubilee, Tangatanga, and Kieleweke. According to him, the...
Read more

Kenyan truck-driver found dead in Uganda

Africa news Stanley Kasee -
Ministry of Health officials and the police in Uganda are investigating circumstances under which a Kenyan trucker was found dead. The driver, identified as Mr....
Read more

Coronavirus: Four State House officers test positive

News Alfred Kiura -
Four State House officers have tested positive for Coronavirus after mass testing that was done four days ago. As disclosed by the State House Spokesperson,...
Read more

Video emerges accusing CJ Maraga of lack of objectivity, sleeping with...

News Alfred Kiura -
A video that has been termed malicious has surfaced online accusing Chief Justice David Maraga of another of transgressions in which he had a...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke