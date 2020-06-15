WhatsApp payment service may arrive on Instagram via Facebook Pay

Today it was reported through the WhatsApp blog that the service for payments and money transfers of the platform will reach users of the application in Brazil. The system, which has been in testing for a while in India, has had some changes, which include the payment method.

According to Facebook group CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself, payment and transfer services that can be done through the WhatsApp messenger will be done via Facebook Pay, which is the payment platform that the social networking giant has been developing and improving for a long time.

Brazil is the first country in the world to officially receive the functionality, but that doesn’t mean Zuckerberg will stop there. According to a Facebook spokesperson, who has provided an interview with TechCrunch, Facebook Pay will also contribute to users in other countries and may soon be used in various regions for transactions, transfers, crowdfunding, among other options.

Moreover, it seems that this possibility will not be an exclusive of WhatsApp. Since the feature will be made possible by Facebook Pay, it may soon become available to the entire ecosystem of Zuckerberg’s businesses, which includes Instagram.

This possibility will benefit not only ordinary users, but also companies and microentrepreneurs who use the platform to trade their products, but who finalize the transaction with payment made with other solutions, such as Paypal, PagSeguro, Mercado Pago, etc.

According to Mark Zuckerberg, in a posting on Facebook itself, money transfer “will be as easy as sharing a photo”. The entrepreneur also takes advantage of the post to thank the companies that are partners in this beginning of service and highlights Banco do Brasil, Cielo, Nubank and Sicredi.