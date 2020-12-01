WhatsApp releases different wallpapers for each conversation

O Whatsapp received improvements in wallpaper options and stickers. The messenger announced, on Tuesday (1), the search for stickers, settings to choose different backgrounds for each conversation and more. The news will be available to users of the messaging application starting this week.

The news announced this week lead to the final version of the messenger features previously available only in WhatsApp Beta. This is the case with wallpaper settings, which now allow the choice of specific wallpapers for different conversations, whether individual or in group, to give the chat a visual identity.

The selection of backgrounds with solid colors has also been improved. Now, the messenger’s default wallpaper designs, known as WhatsApp Doodles, can be taken to other shades through the messenger settings, in case the user wants to further personalize their conversations.

Searching for stickers just got easier. As in the beta version, the user will be able to locate the stickers either by categories or by text search or with emojis. The messenger also announced the animated stickers Together at Home, from the World Health Organization (WHO).

With information: Engadget and TechCrunch