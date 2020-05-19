WhatsApp returns with 30-second limit for Status in India

In addition, application tests a shortcut to creating video ‘rooms’ in Messenger for up to 50 users

Recently, with the spread of the new coronavirus and recommendations for people to stay at home, data traffic across multiple applications has increased significantly. As a means, some of them had to take steps to reduce the impacts of use. That was the case with WhatsApp.

At the end of March, the messenger decreased the duration of Statuses shared by its users from India. That’s because the posted videos, which had a limit of up to 30 seconds, caused the network to overload due to the number of active users. With the change implemented, the duration of the small segments was decreased to 15 seconds.

The limitation, which has been pointed out as temporary, has just been undone. As was speculated, it should reach other parts of the world if necessary, however, this was restricted to India. With whatsApp beta update 2.30.166, the old 30-second limit has been restored. Soon, the update should arrive for all residents of the country.

Video calling on WhatsApp/Photo: Playback

Creating video rooms

Another interesting feature implemented by the beta version of messenger is the possibility of creating video chat rooms for up to 50 participants in Messenger. From now on, through WhatsApp, you can easily set up a video conference for Messenger Rooms.

The most interesting feature is that guests, who can receive the link to participate by message on WhatsApp itself, do not need to have a Facebook account to join the video meeting.

For now, the novelty is restricted to the messenger’s test version. You can participate in the trial period on iOS by logging into the TestFlight, New Year – tool provided by Apple so that users can test apps before they reach the App Store.

It is worth remembering that it is necessary to already be within the testing program to have access to the new version. Because it is something very limited, for now there are no new vacancies for testing. For those who are already part of the program and want to know how to use the feature, the Digital Look prepared a full tutorial on the subject.