WhatsApp starts internal feature testing for several devices with the same account

While still testing dark mode for its desktop version, WhatsApp has also been hinting that it may soon release long-awaited support for multiple devices. The news has been commented on by the folks at WABetaInfo for some time.

Now, after a few weeks, be that WhatsApp has begun to test functionality on your internal channel. Of course the novelty should take a little longer to reach the beta audience, for example.

Even so, it is a great advance that the feature is being experienced by the messenger team. Thus, the intention is to check for possible bugs, errors and problems so that everything works simply and easily as in Telegram.

When it’s available to the public, multi-device mode should work very simply. The login will be done as in WhatsApp Web, and the messages will be synchronized between all devices.

Thus, the user can have the same WhatsApp on two smartphones, on the tablet or even on the PC. However, as pointed out by WABetaInfo, it is still too early to know when the novelty will be released to the public.

This is because messenger developers tend to be slower with great functionality. An example of this can be seen with the dark mode, which took many months to reach the beta version.

