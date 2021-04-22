WhatsApp starts receiving accelerated audio playback up to 2x

The accelerated audios finally started to get to WhatsApp. User reports confirm that voice messages can play 1.5x or 2x faster than normal with a few clicks, now also in the stable version of the messenger. The novelty is ideal to save time when listening to very long recordings.

The feature began to be distributed discreetly among messenger users – who must be in the latest version of WhatsApp. The functions are identical to what was seen in the beta application: the speed can be changed at any time between 1x, 1.5x or 2x by clicking on a button on the message balloon.

So far, users who caught the news are only on Android. There is no information related to the launch of the tool on iOS, but it may not be long before that happens.

The whole concept is “inspired” by an extremely similar feature of Telegram – there, launched in June 2018. WhatsApp users asked for the novelty on several occasions, mainly in the official profiles of the platform on social networks. For users who prefer not to get hung up on the same message, acceleration is a huge relief.

Beside that, audios are also no longer shown as “listened to” when they are properly reproduced by the recipients. The “visualized” sign is no longer displayed when the user opens the message, but only applies to those who disable the read confirmation represented by the pair of blue visas.

There are no ways to force the arrival of the novelty on the cell phone. The only alternative left is to check if there are downloads available in the Play Store and App Store and, if so, complete the update.