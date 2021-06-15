WhatsApp starts testing sticker search for iOS users

After enabling a shortcut to easily search for stickers on WhatsApp for Android, the new thing will now come to all beta testers on iOS. Android 2.21.12.1 trialers had access to this addition about two weeks ago.

WhatsApp already supported a sticker search feature, enabled last year, but this has now been expanded to support many types of stickers, including custom stickers. When you type a specific word or emoji, the app will also start showing the stickers in your library, in addition to highlighting the results found.

The default WhatsApp sticker packs already have this feature natively, so if you’ve installed one, try typing emojis or related words into the chat bar to see if it’s available in your account. If the package is from a third party, the search may not work correctly, because the association between emojis and stickers was not made.

If you’ve created your own stickers, then you can start adding support for this search with the app. Sticker Maker Studio, which allows you to enter words and up to three simultaneous emojis, or another similar tool. Those who don’t make this link will need to manually look for the stickers as it happens today.

The new update is now available through TestFlight, but it may not have arrived for everyone yet. If the feature isn’t available for your WhatsApp account, don’t worry: upcoming updates should bring them to your device.

Have you tried the new feature? Will it be useful or will it change little in the WhatsApp experience? Comment.