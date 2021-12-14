WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal: which is the safest app?

In 2021, chat applications are part of everyday life for a large part of the world’s population. Whether it’s WhatsApp, Telegram or even Signal, it’s hard to find someone who doesn’t use them constantly. And so it’s problematic to know that they have security issues.

According to a survey made using data from Secure Messaging Apps Comparison, a website that, based on digital security, compares the most diverse programs, we show you each of the advantages and disadvantages of WhatsApp Telegram and Signal, so , when you’re chatting with someone through one of the apps, know exactly what risks a shared photo or information might be running.

Whatsapp

It is expected that because WhatsApp is a product of Meta, the parent company of other applications such as Instagram and Facebook, its security is one of the main features of its operation. The reality, however, is different.

According to data from Secure Messaging Apps Comparison, although the app can protect data from conversations, both the messenger and Meta are partners of the United States National Security Agency (NSA), as revealed by Edward Snowden from the leaked documents of the organ. There’s no way to tell if the company isn’t taking the conversations in the app and sharing them with the US government.

At the same time, Meta is also known for monetizing and selling personal information of most of its users, in addition to having all rights to the functioning of the messenger, not allowing official third-party security analysis.

The positive points are the application’s standard message encryption, the impossibility of accessing the contents inserted in the conversations and the two-factor authentication. Finally, the app is able to encrypt your backups, but only on the iOS version, putting Android users at greater risk.

telegram

Viewed by many as the best messenger today, Telegram was also not recommended by the Secure Messaging Apps Comparison platform.

Although it has no links with governments around the world, a positive point in relation to WhatsApp, messages exchanged on the platform are not encrypted by default. The company also does not provide transparency reports, not explaining to whom the personal data collected from users is made available.

Another downside is the fact that Telegram access keys are not modified for up to 100 sessions, allowing criminals to guess them in the meantime and thus paving the way for a possible hacking of users’ accounts.

On the plus points, the fact that the application has data auditing by third-party companies, as it did in October 2020, self-destructive messages, two-factor authentication and encryption for backups on any platform count positively for the blue messenger.

sign

Finalizing the list, we have Signal and, for the happiness of its users, it has been fully approved by Secure Messaging Apps Comparison. The following are the positive features of the messenger:

does not require login via phone number;

does not collect user data;

has no association with government entities;

has encryption enabled by default, including for metadata;

made in open-source, allowing anyone to see how it works;

the company does not have access to messages and files;

ensures two-factor authentication and self-destructive content.

Among the problems found in Signal, there are possible interceptions of conversations by criminals, which can also occur in WhatsApp and Telegram, and the lack of an anonymous mode, a flaw also present in rivals.

In the end, regardless of which app you use, it’s important to have a basic understanding of not clicking on links from strangers, not sharing personal information, and so on.

And even though WhatsApp and Telegram have more security issues than Signal, if users are careful about what links they’re opening in apps and what information they share in conversations, the risks can be minimized.