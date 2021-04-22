WhatsApp will allow self-destructive photos to be sent soon, but there is a catch

Self-destructive media can soon reach WhatsApp. Photos, videos and GIFs that are deleted by themselves after being opened can be shared by the app, but there is one important thing: screenshots taken by the receiver can preserve the content.

The novelty matches perfectly with the temporary messages available in the final version of the app, but with even shorter validity: images and videos sent by the messenger could only be opened once before disappearing forever from the recipient’s cell phone. Single access to the content sent, however, could be done at any time after receiving the message.

Screenshots will still be able to save the image sent and, in addition, there is no evidence that the registration will be notified to the sender of the photo, as it happens in the media sent as a direct message on Instagram, for example.

However, nothing prevents WhatsApp from implementing barriers for screenshots, something similar to what happens in some mobile browsers and Telegram. However, it does not seem that the security tool will be implemented anytime soon, since the feature presentation screen itself warns of possible prints.

According to WABetaInfo, the function is still in development for the Android and iOS version, but the new presentation screen anticipates that its arrival is getting closer and closer. There is no information related to the debut of temporary media in the messenger, nor in the beta distribution. For users registered in the program, it is worth keeping an eye on the updates and checking the news as soon as it arrives.

Likewise, there is no forecast for the arrival of the feature in the stable version of WhatsApp. Unlike messages, the application of temporary media must be a little more complex, since this does not behave like a common photo or video that is soon sent to the cell phone gallery. For now, it remains to wait for the announcement of the tool.