WhatsApp will have option to logout account and use it in more than one cell phone

One of the biggest defects in the Whatsapp is that the messenger does not allow the use of multiple devices to chat, but it seems that this should change soon: an update in the beta version of the iPhone application brought the option to log out of the account.

The information was released by the WABetaInfo. The logout option is hidden in the beta versions of WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for iPhone: it stays within the application’s account settings, and replaces the option to delete the account. Although the logout button was spotted on iOS, it is highly likely that the function will also reach Android.

This feature is important for the app to work on multiple devices, and this new feature is under development by the service team. Currently the only way to use WhatsApp in addition to the smartphone is through the web version, which depends on the main device being turned on and connected to the internet.

WhatsApp will work on more than one phone

Two different features of multiple devices are under development by WhatsApp:

In either case, the change is positive because it allows WhatsApp to work on other devices without the main cell phone being turned on and connected to the internet. THE WABetaInfo also recalls that the limit of four other connected smartphones may change until launch.

Using the same account on multiple devices is a long-awaited feature for WhatsApp users. This feature has been available for a long time on other messaging platforms like Telegram, Facebook Messenger and Instagram Direct.

Anyway, there is still no date for the resource to reach the final version and be available to all users. In addition to experiments with multiple devices, WhatsApp tests support for voice and video calls via the web version.