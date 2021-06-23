Where does the sneeze come from? Scientists discover it’s not from the nose

Several things can trigger a sneeze, whether it’s an itchy nose, the smell of a perfume or a pathogen. But have you ever stopped to think about what actually happens in your body when you have a sneeze? Researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine in the United States conducted a study on the subject and brought up some interesting answers.

Qin Liu, professor of anesthesiology and senior researcher on the study, says that understanding what makes us sneeze, taking into account the response to allergens and viruses, can result in the creation of treatments that slow the spread of respiratory and infectious diseases through sneezing. .

Liu said the motivation for the study came from the fact that many people suffer from constant sneezing as a result of seasonal allergies and viral infections. “Our goal is to understand how neurons behave in response to allergies and viral infections, including how it contributes to sneezing, itchy eyes, among other symptoms,” says the scientist.

What causes the sneeze?

According to the study, there is a link between nerve cells and other systems that can help to develop treatments for sneezing and also to fight infectious respiratory diseases. About 20 years ago, scientists identified a sneeze “evocation” region in the central nervous system, but little was known about the sneeze reflex at the cellular and molecular level.

So in the new study, Liu’s team of researchers used mice to try to identify which nerve cells sent the signals that made the animals sneeze. The animals were exposed to aerosol droplets with histamine or capsaicin, compounds made from pepper. The two substances caused rats to sneeze as well as humans.

The researchers also examined nerve cells that are already known to react to capsaicin, making it possible to identify a class of small neurons connected to the sneezing that is caused by the substance. Next, the team searched for neuropeptides that can transmit sneeze signals to these nerve cells. So they found that the neuromedin B (NMB) molecule was needed for the sneeze reaction.

By eliminating the neurons sensitive to this molecule in the nervous system, the sneeze reflex was blocked. All these neurons, according to the study, have receptors for neuromedin B. In rats that did not have this receptor, sneezing was also reduced.

Liu said none of the neurons that cause sneezing were lodged in regions of the brainstem that are connected to breathing. “We found that the cells that cause the sneezes are in a different region of the brain from the one that controls breathing, but we also found that the cells in these two regions were directly connected through their axons, which are the prolongation of nerve cells” , explains the scientist.

Furthermore, the scientists’ discovery showed that it is possible to stimulate the sneeze reflex when part of the rat’s brain has been exposed to the NMB peptide. As a result, the rats began to sneeze even without being exposed to capsaicin, histamine or other types of allergens. According to Liu, since many diseases and viruses are spread from aerosol particles, it may be possible to limit the spread by focusing on the NMB and the receptors to which these proteins bind.