Which won? Google Pixel 5 and OnePlus 8T face off against camera

Officialized this week, the OnePlus 8T has already faced a challenge against the Google Pixel 5. Both phones had their cameras put to the test in a comparison. The experiment was carried out by the channel Phandroid, on Youtube.

It is worth remembering that the Chinese smartphone has four rear cameras of 48 MP + 16 MP (ultrawide) + 5 MP (macro) + 2 MP (monochrome) and a 16 MP front camera. The Mountain View giant’s rival comes equipped with two rear 12.2 MP + 16 MP (wide-angle) sensors and one for 8 MP selfies.

In videos, both devices have the ability to record in 4K resolution at 60 fps on the main lens, or in 1080p at 30 fps on the front. You can check the results of the following comparison:

As you can see above, although OnePlus is not an expert on the subject, it seems to have improved the quality of its cameras and has come up with some better conditions than Google’s opponent, especially in selfies. Despite this, against the light, for example, the advantage is still the Pixel 5.

In videos, both phones can perform well in stabilization, but the Pixel also maintains a higher HDR and can more effectively reduce noise in the audio.

At night, the OnePlus 8T takes pictures with more light without depending on the night mode, but when the feature is used, the Google model does the job better. Filming without light is also clearer on the Pixel.

And for you, which cell phone won the best in comparing cameras? Tell us your opinion in the comments area.