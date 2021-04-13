Why do some people feel hungry all the time?

Are you one of those who literally feel hungry all day? Be careful, this may be due to a drop in your blood sugar levels. According to a North American study by Predict (a nutritional research program that analyzes responses to food), King’s College London and the health science company ZOE, people who experience huge drops in blood glucose (sugar) levels , several hours after eating, they end up feeling hungry and consuming hundreds of more calories during the day than others.

The research team collected detailed data on blood sugar responses and other health markers from 1,070 people over a two-week period, amid standardized meals. Participants also performed a fasting blood glucose response test to measure how the body processes sugar.

During the study, participants had to use continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) and wearables to monitor activity and sleep. They also used an app to record hunger levels and everything they ate throughout the day (such as the exact period of that meal).

After analyzing the data, the team noticed significant sugar drops of 2 to 4 hours in some people. Some of the participants experienced a 9% increase in hunger and waited about half an hour less, on average, before the next meal, even though they ate exactly the same food.

According to Dr. Sarah Berry of King’s College London, blood sugar levels have long been suspected to play an important role in controlling hunger, but the results of previous studies have been inconclusive. “Now we show that sugar drops are a better indicator of subsequent hunger and calorie intake than the initial peak blood sugar response after eating, changing the way we think about the relationship between blood sugar levels and foods we eat “, pointed out the expert involved in the study.

Meanwhile, Professor Ana Valdes, of the University of Nottingham School of Medicine, who led the study team, said that many people struggle to lose weight and keep it off, and only a few hundred extra calories a day can reach several pounds of weight gain over the course of a year. “Our discovery that the level of sugar after eating has a major impact on hunger and appetite has great potential to help people understand and control their weight and health in the long term,” he said.