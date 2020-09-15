Why Microsoft was unable to close the purchase of TikTok in the United States

Pressure from investors. That was the main reason why Yiming Zhang, CEO of ByteDance, gave up on selling TikTok operations in the United States to Microsoft. Now, those involved will try to partner with Oracle, in the form of a (risky) deal that tries to calm the US and Chinese governments. The information is from the Reuters news agency, which heard sources involved in the matter.

Leading investors in ByteDance in the US, the Sequoia and General Atlantic funds were concerned with selling TikTok’s North American operations for less than they are worth. As a result, they pressured Zhang to choose to sell only one stake in the platform to Oracle, rather than doing so in its entirety.

However, it is a risky strategy. Donald Trump has already made it clear that it wants to see a direct – and total – sale of TikTok to a US technology company – as it has been accusing the platform of sending data from US citizens to the Chinese government – something ByteDance denies. In August, under the justification that the app is a national security risk, he signed an executive order from September 20, banning the country’s social network if the sale is not made.

However, China also decided to show its claws. In recent weeks, it updated the export control rules for technologies developed in the country. As a result, Chinese authorities have included TikTok’s recommendation algorithm – essential platform technology – in a list that requires authorization from the local government to be transferred to a foreign buyer. And considering that Beijing officials have already said that ByteDance should not be coerced by the United States into an agreement, it is quite reasonable to predict that it will halt that sale as far as is convenient. Or even stop it.

Zhang Yiming: CEO of ByteDance would have been irritated to see his TikTok being considered a security risk by Microsoft (Photo: disclosure)

Sources involved in the negotiations told Reuters that Microsoft executives were frustrated over the past week when ByteDance failed to respond to the company’s more than $ 20 billion bid for TikTok’s US operations. The proposal also provided for extra payments based on the platform’s performance.

Also according to people heard by Reuters, the offer fell short of the expectations of ByteDance investors. When discussing your offer with the government Trump and US lawmakers, Microsoft angered Zhang, because he referred to TikTok as a security risk that he could correct. The Chinese company had previously said that its short video platform does not present this risk.

Pro-Oracle backstage

Amid the negotiations – and friction – between Microsoft and ByteDance, Sequoia and General Atlantic were working with Oracle on an alternative deal that would prevent a total sale, according to the sources. Concerned about the lack of “animation” on the part of the Chinese, Microsoft asked the company if it had lost in the race in the purchase of the operations of TikTok in the United States. The maker of Windows also asked if it could change the structure of the deal to join Oracle in the deal, said one of the sources.

ByteDance replied that it would choose Oracle even if Microsoft offered the same structure and terms. Oracle had been working on a possible deal with ByteDance investors for several weeks and made them and Zhang more comfortable with their partnership. With that, last Sunday (14), Microsoft announced to the market that ByteDance rejected its offer to buy TikTok in the United States.

Alternative agreement

In addition to choosing Oracle, ByteDance has been working hard over the past few days on a proposed settlement that would allow the Chinese company to maintain a minority stake in TikTok while addressing U.S. security issues, sources said by Reuters. In discussions with other ByteDance executives, Zhang is referring to this agreement as a restructuring and that the proposed agreement is similar to a joint venture.

Oracle is in negotiations to obtain a sizeable minority stake in TikTok’s business in the United States, with the rest belonging to some major investors in ByteDance, including, of course, General Atlantic and Sequoia. Oracle would also take over the management of TikTok’s user data in the United States and would be responsible for its security, according to the sources. However, it is unclear how an agreement in this format could influence TikTok’s business in the US, which has nearly up to 100 million users.

The proposal between ByteDance and Oracke also calls for the United States Foreign Investment Committee (CFIUS) – the government panel that oversees negotiations involving foreign companies in the country – to approve TikTok’s directors in the USA, as well as relations with major suppliers. The agreements would be similar to those put in place by CFIUS when Lenovo acquired IBM’s home computer division in 2005; or when the Japanese SoftBank acquired the wireless operator Sprint in 2013.

Still citing its sources, Reuters says ByteDance also plans to argue that CFIUS had approved the purchase of the American insurer two years ago. Genworth Financial through the China Oceanwide Holdings Group. With that, there would be a precedent for his proposal with Oracle. In the agreement in question, China Oceanwide agreed to use a third party service based in the USA to manage Genworth insured data in the USA. ByteDance will argue that a similar agreement with Oracle can protect the data of TikTok users in the United States.

Sensitizing Trump

In these negotiations, ByteDance also made other concessions to raise awareness Trump. According to sources heard by Reuters, the company set out to create 25,000 jobs in the US from TikTok. Currently, the branch in the country currently has just over a thousand employees. In addition, ByteDance expects fundraising from Larry Ellison, founder of Oracle, for the reelection campaign of Trump, as well as the support of Safra Catz, Oracle’s CEO, to the Trump four years ago, also increase your chances.

Larry Ellison: Oracle CEO support for Trump can facilitate agreement between your company and ByteDance (Photo: Wikimedia / Creative Commons)

However, so far, the White House has been evasive in its discussions with ByteDance, and it is unclear whether the proposed deal will go ahead. On Monday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said CFIUS would review the agreement this week and make a recommendation to Trump.

Better to close?

The paths that ByteDance has been taking to enable the continuity of TikTok in the USA are aimed not only at calming Donald Trump, but also the Chinese government. Last week, Beijing officials reportedly said they would rather shut down the platform on US territory than be coerced into selling it. This is because they believe that a forced sale would make ByteDance and China appear weak in the face of pressure from Trump.

With this, the Chinese government is willing to use the revisions made to its list of technology exports to delay any agreement reached by ByteDance if necessary. However, the model proposed with Oracle would not make it necessary for ByteDance to apply to its country’s authorities for an export license for the TikTok algorithm, the sources said.

In addition, potential TikTok buyers were discussing with ByteDance four ways to structure the acquisition of the app. In one, the parent company of the social network could proceed with the sale of the platform’s assets in the U.S. without the approval of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, but include without key algorithms, such as those of recommendation.

Made in this format, the sales operation would not need to go through the Chinese government, since only the algorithms in question are part of the list of technologies that need the approval of the Chinese authorities.,

Chinese regulators said last week that technology export rules were not targeted at specific companies, but reaffirmed their right to enforce them. ByteDance said in a statement to Reuters that the Chinese government never suggested that it close TikTok in the United States or any other market.

ByteDance and Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters, as did Oracle, General Atlantic and Sequoia.

Source: Reuters