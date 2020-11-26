Home Technology Tech news Why some PlayStation 5s are louder than others
Why some PlayStation 5s are louder than others

By kenyan

Our colleagues from the Digital site have discovered that all PlayStation 5s are not equipped with the same fan. Which has an impact on the noise they produce.

One console, several fans: would we be at the dawn of a VentiloGate ? One thing is for sure: Sony does not use the same ventilation device on all PlayStation 5s that have been sold so far. According to our colleagues on the site Digital, on 5 disassembled consoles – including the one delivered by Sony for testing and probably identical to ours – two types of fans can be found in Sony’s large white box.

The photos and recordings made by our colleagues clearly show the differences that may exist from one console to another. The cause: the number and shape of the blades on the cooling cylinder. And the consequence is obvious: when the device turns on, it generates more or less noise for a similar use scenario, since the air is not circulated in the same way.

And there is a third fan model that exists: the one we see in the manufacturer’s official teardown video. It is different from the one that the consoles teardowns may have updated.

Sony is in its strictest right. The brand can use different types of parts in its devices as long as they fulfill their role correctly. In this case, properly cool the console, which seems to be the case regardless of the model. The Japanese manufacturer has never communicated on possible minimum or maximum noise pollution to be expected from its latest creation, so it cannot be faulted in this regard.

As for checking what type of fan is in the console before purchase, it is impossible. All consoles have the same registration and the serial number (unique to each one) does not seem to help much.

According to our colleagues, however, it is possible to change the fan yourself, without risking breaking the warranty and provided you have the right tools. Spare parts manufacturers could therefore seize on this problem to offer quieter models while remaining just as efficient. It remains to be seen whether, in the event of a technical problem, Sony will not refuse access to its after-sales service to consoles whose fan has been replaced by another, especially if it is not approved by its services.

Source: Digital

